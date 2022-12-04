DAWN.COM Logo

England set Pakistan 343-run target in first Test

AFP Published December 4, 2022 Updated December 4, 2022 03:29pm
<p>Pakistan's players wait for the third umpire's decision for England's Zak Crawley's dismissal in Rawalpindi on Sunday. — Reuters</p>

Pakistan’s players wait for the third umpire’s decision for England’s Zak Crawley’s dismissal in Rawalpindi on Sunday. — Reuters

<p>England's Zak Crawley plays a shot during the fourth day of the first cricket Test match between Pakistan and England at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, in Rawalpindi on December 4, 2022. — AFP</p>

England’s Zak Crawley plays a shot during the fourth day of the first cricket Test match between Pakistan and England at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, in Rawalpindi on December 4, 2022. — AFP

<p>Salman Ali Agha celebrates after scoring half century (50 runs) during the fourth day of the first cricket Test match between Pakistan and England at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on December 4. — AFP</p>

Salman Ali Agha celebrates after scoring half century (50 runs) during the fourth day of the first cricket Test match between Pakistan and England at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on December 4. — AFP

<p>England's James Anderson delivers the ball during the fourth day of the first cricket Test match between Pakistan and England at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on December 4. — AFP</p>

England’s James Anderson delivers the ball during the fourth day of the first cricket Test match between Pakistan and England at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on December 4. — AFP

England set Pakistan an imposing target of 343 runs to win the opening Test in Rawalpindi after declaring their second innings at 264-7 on Sunday.

Pakistan have a maximum 130 overs left to either secure a 1-0 lead in the three-match series or salvage a draw.

Harry Brook struck a fiery 65-ball 87 before he was dismissed by Naseem Shah at the stroke of tea, with England skipper Ben Stokes signalling the declaration.

England made 657 in their first innings before blowing Pakistan out for 579.

At lunch, England were 46-2, with Zak Crawley and Joe Root at the crease with 24 and four respectively, pushing the lead to 124 with eight wickets intact.

Opener Ben Duckett — one of four century makers in England’s mammoth 657-run first innings — was caught at slip off the second ball of pacer Naseem Shah for a golden duck.

Fellow centurion Ollie Pope cracked two boundaries before hooking fast bowler Mohammad Ali into the hands of Naseem, scoring 15.

Earlier, debutant Jacks took all three wickets to fall after Pakistan resumed at 499-7 — but not before the host’s tail-enders scored freely on a much-maligned flat Rawalpindi Stadium pitch.

Agha Salman (53) and Zahid Mahmood (17) frustrated England for 50 minutes during their stubborn eighth-wicket stand of 57.

Teams

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Liam Livingstone, Will Jacks, Ollie Robinson, Jack Leach, James Anderson.

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imamul Haq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, Agha Salman, Naseem Shah, Zahid Mahmood, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Ali

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 04, 2022 12:16pm
Well played green shirts. As always, keep it up and hang on tough.
Reply Recommend 0
Mark
Dec 04, 2022 12:24pm
Selectors need to wake up or new selectors desired. There is no place for Azhar in the side.
Reply Recommend 0
Asif
Dec 04, 2022 12:31pm
The chairman PCB had give a lot of answers. What was he thinking? He cannot get away with his responsibilities.
Reply Recommend 0
Philosopher (From Japan)
Dec 04, 2022 12:32pm
Dead wicket.no interest.
Reply Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
Dec 04, 2022 02:18pm
Proud of Team GREEN.
Reply Recommend 0

