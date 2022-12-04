England set Pakistan 343-run target in first Test

England set Pakistan an imposing target of 343 runs to win the opening Test in Rawalpindi after declaring their second innings at 264-7 on Sunday.

Pakistan have a maximum 130 overs left to either secure a 1-0 lead in the three-match series or salvage a draw.

Harry Brook struck a fiery 65-ball 87 before he was dismissed by Naseem Shah at the stroke of tea, with England skipper Ben Stokes signalling the declaration.

England made 657 in their first innings before blowing Pakistan out for 579.

At lunch, England were 46-2, with Zak Crawley and Joe Root at the crease with 24 and four respectively, pushing the lead to 124 with eight wickets intact.

Opener Ben Duckett — one of four century makers in England’s mammoth 657-run first innings — was caught at slip off the second ball of pacer Naseem Shah for a golden duck.

Fellow centurion Ollie Pope cracked two boundaries before hooking fast bowler Mohammad Ali into the hands of Naseem, scoring 15.

Earlier, debutant Jacks took all three wickets to fall after Pakistan resumed at 499-7 — but not before the host’s tail-enders scored freely on a much-maligned flat Rawalpindi Stadium pitch.

Agha Salman (53) and Zahid Mahmood (17) frustrated England for 50 minutes during their stubborn eighth-wicket stand of 57.

Teams

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Liam Livingstone, Will Jacks, Ollie Robinson, Jack Leach, James Anderson.

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imamul Haq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, Agha Salman, Naseem Shah, Zahid Mahmood, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Ali