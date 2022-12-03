DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | December 03, 2022

Abdullah Shafique and Imamul Haq complete centuries as runs flow in Rawalpindi

AFP Published December 3, 2022 Updated December 3, 2022 11:11am
<p>Pakistan’s Imam-ul-Haq (2R) celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) as England’s captain Ben Stokes (L) looks on during the third day of the first Test match between Pakistan and England at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Saturday. — AFP</p>

Pakistan’s Imam-ul-Haq (2R) celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) as England’s captain Ben Stokes (L) looks on during the third day of the first Test match between Pakistan and England at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Saturday. — AFP

Pakistan openers Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq both completed centuries against England Saturday as a flat Rawalpindi Stadium pitch continued to yield runs on the third day of the first Test.

Pakistan started the day on 181 without loss in reply to England’s mammoth 657, needing 458 to avoid the follow-on.

Shafique, 89 overnight, was the first to three figures with a six and a sharp single off Joe Root, while Haq, who started the session on 90, followed with a boundary off the same bowler.

They both now have three Test centuries and successive hundreds at the venue, having also reached three figures against Australia in March this year.

Haq scored a ton in both innings against Australia, while Shafique scored a century in the second.

The Rawalpindi pitch has been heavily criticised, with Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja calling it a relic of “the dark ages”.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (2)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Aadi
Dec 03, 2022 11:13am
Pak will be all out for around 440. Then Eng will declare for around 200, Pak will be chasing 475 and match will draw while Pak being down for 3-4 wkts
Reply Recommend 0
Qamar Ahmed
Dec 03, 2022 11:19am
Useless pitch is made.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Fleeting good news
Updated 03 Dec, 2022

Fleeting good news

Indeed, there is no other option to get out of the economic mess we have created in the last few years.
Battle for spoils
03 Dec, 2022

Battle for spoils

THE spectacle playing out inside a London courtroom shines a light on the struggle for control of the assets of the...
CM Bizenjo’s complaint
03 Dec, 2022

CM Bizenjo’s complaint

BALOCHISTAN Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo’s claim that his province is facing a financial crunch due to ...
Wayward ideology
02 Dec, 2022

Wayward ideology

Anyone who claims his legacy for themselves should not treat his words so whimsically.
Progressive stance
02 Dec, 2022

Progressive stance

THE timing of two encouraging developments in the fight against domestic violence in Pakistan could not have been...
China Covid protests
02 Dec, 2022

China Covid protests

PUBLIC protests are rare in China where the People’s Republic maintains order through a strict authoritarian code...