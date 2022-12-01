DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | December 01, 2022

Pakistan fight back after Crawley and Duckett hit hundreds

Dawn.com | AFP Published December 1, 2022 Updated December 1, 2022 03:44pm
<p>Pakistan’s Zahid Mahmood (5R) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of England’s Joe Root (L) during the first day of the first cricket Test match between Pakistan and England at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, in Rawalpindi on December 1, 2022. — AFP</p>

Pakistan’s Zahid Mahmood (5R) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of England’s Joe Root (L) during the first day of the first cricket Test match between Pakistan and England at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, in Rawalpindi on December 1, 2022. — AFP

<p>England’s Ben Duckett (L) celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) next to his teammate Zak Crawley (R) during the first day of the first Test match between Pakistan and England at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday. — AFP</p>

England’s Ben Duckett (L) celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) next to his teammate Zak Crawley (R) during the first day of the first Test match between Pakistan and England at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday. — AFP

<p>England’s Zak Crawley plays a shot during the first day of the first cricket Test match between Pakistan and England at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on December 1. — AFP</p>

England’s Zak Crawley plays a shot during the first day of the first cricket Test match between Pakistan and England at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on December 1. — AFP

<p>Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam (R) tosses the coin as his England’s counterpart Ben Stokes looks on prior to the start of the first cricket Test match between Pakistan and England at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, in Rawalpindi on December 1, 2022. — AFP</p>

Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam (R) tosses the coin as his England’s counterpart Ben Stokes looks on prior to the start of the first cricket Test match between Pakistan and England at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, in Rawalpindi on December 1, 2022. — AFP

Pakistan grabbed three quick wickets after lunch Thursday to halt England’s charge following hundreds from openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett on the opening day of the first Test in Rawalpindi.

At tea, England were 332-3 with Ollie Pope (48) and Harry Brook (22) at the crease after the visitors — who won the toss and batted — raced to 174-0 by lunch on a flat and slow Rawalpindi Stadium pitch.

Crawley (122), Duckett (107) and Joe Root (23) were dismissed in the space of 53 runs in the second session, with debutant leg-spinner Zahid Mahmood taking 2-127.

Duckett, who hit his maiden hundred after being recalled to the Test side following an absence of six years, was the first to go when he missed a reverse sweep off Mahmood and was trapped leg-before.

West Indian umpire Joel Wilson initially ruled it not out, only to change his decision on Pakistan’s review.

Duckett, who hit 15 boundaries in his knock, put on 233 for the first wicket with Crawley — an England record for the first wicket against Pakistan. It beat the 1962 stand of 198 between openers Geoff Pullar and Bob Barber in Dhaka, then East Pakistan.

Crawley was bowled off a sharp incoming delivery by Haris Rauf in the next over — a first wicket for the Test debutant.

The lanky Crawley hit 21 boundaries in his quickfire 111-ball innings, his third Test hundred.

Former skipper Root also fell leg-before to Mahmood, unsuccessfully challenging the decision.

In the first session Crawley and Duckett continued England’s recent freewheeling approach to batting, dubbed “Bazball” after the nickname of head coach Brendon McCullum.

Crawley showed his intent right from the start, hitting three boundaries off Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah’s first over of the match, and bringing up his half-century off just 38 balls.

Crawley could have become the first England batter to score a century before lunch on day one of a Test but was left nine short.

England’s robust batting was the ideal start to the three-Test series — their first in Pakistan for 17 years — after the start hung in the balance Wednesday when several of the squad came down with a mystery virus.

Rauf, Ali, Mahmood and Saud Shakeel made debuts for Pakistan, while England gave Liam Livingstone and Will Jacks Test caps.

First Test commences as per schedule

Earlier, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced that the match would be played as per the original schedule.

“The ECB (England Cricket Board) has informed the PCB that they are in a position to field an XI, and, as such, the first PAKvENG Test will commence as per schedule today (Thursday, 1 December) at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium,” the PCB said in an early morning tweet.

The commencement of the match today had become doubtful after several players in the England camp fell ill on Wednesday.

For today’s match, the touring side has made one change to their original playing 11, replacing Ben Foakes with Will Jacks, who makes his test debut along with all-rounder Liam Livingstone.

“We’ve had some illness going round but we were really excited to get started,” Stokes said after winning the toss. “It’s not been ideal obviously, to start our tour like this, but hopefully we’ll be fine.”

Pakistan have named four debutants — Saud Shakeel, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Ali and Zahid Mehmood — in their playing 11.

England and Pakistan will contest a three-Test series with the first match starting today (Dec 1-5), the second in Multan from Dec 9-13 and the third in Karachi from Dec 17-21.

Illness strikes England team

BBC reported on Wednesday that about half of England’s playing squad of 16 was hit by an illness, with only five taking part in an optional training session around 14 members of the travelling party — including coaches and backup staff — advised to stay at the team hotel.

Joe Root, Zak Crawley, Harry Brook, Ollie Pope and Keaton Jennings were the players at training on Wednesday, while head coach Brendon McCullum was also in attendance. All of the squad had trained on Tuesday.

Following reports of England players falling sick, the PCB and England Cricket Board had announced that a final decision on whether to go ahead with the first Test as per schedule would be announced on Thursday morning.

In a joint statement, the PCB and ECB said they had discussed the “outbreak of viral infection” among the England team and “unanimously agreed to delay the decision on the commencement of the first Test […] until 07:30 Pakistan time tomorrow (Thursday)”.

The statement said that the two boards made the decision based on “medical advice from the England doctors”.

England are on their first Test tour of Pakistan in 17 years, following their T20 side playing seven matches in the country two months ago, taking the series 4-3.

Problems with food and players becoming ill during the T20 series led to the decision to bring a chef, Omar Meziane, who also worked with the England men’s football team at the 2018 World Cup in Russia and at Euro 2020.

However, former England Test captain Joe Root dismissed on Wednesday the possibility of his team teammates falling ill during the ongoing tour due to food poisoning, saying “it is just I think one of those things that we, unfortunately, picked up as a group”.

“I don’t think it’s food poisoning or Covid or anything like that,” said Root as he responded to a query at a press talk in Rawalpindi.

Teams

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Ali, Haris Rauf, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Naseem Shah

England: Ben Stokes (captain), James Anderson, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jack Leach, Liam Livingstone, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson

Umpires: Joel Wilson (WIS) and Ahsan Raza (PAK)

TV umpire: Marais Erasmus (RSA)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (15)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dawn
Dec 01, 2022 08:38am
Let's enjoy the battle. Good luck to both teams.
Reply Recommend 0
Kris
Dec 01, 2022 09:34am
It's going to be a high-temperature game :-)
Reply Recommend 0
Sarah
Dec 01, 2022 09:49am
Play Sarfraz Ahmed and Faheem Ashraf playing Xi.
Reply Recommend 0
Sayyar Khan
Dec 01, 2022 10:26am
@Sarah, really and drop Rizwan. Have you ever played any sports
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Dummy
Dec 01, 2022 11:03am
THRASHING has started. Fast bowlers thrashed. Not a test cricket championship team - pathetic attack. England may score 400 - 500 runs at the end of the day.
Reply Recommend 0
FAZ
Dec 01, 2022 11:04am
Has England ever made 1000 runs against Pakistan? Now is the chance!
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 01, 2022 11:09am
Great move and excellent news.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Dummy
Dec 01, 2022 11:12am
TRASHED by a sick team!
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Dec 01, 2022 11:21am
@Sarah, : Agree Sarfaraz and Fahim Ashraf both deserves to be in the team. Guess Sarfaraz Ahmed has been written off by Punjab Cricket Board.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Ahmed
Dec 01, 2022 11:39am
Hitting Parade going on the pitch 600+ runs i believe
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Dummy
Dec 01, 2022 12:08pm
Wow! Wow!! 174-0 in 27 overs. Very poor bowling, no doubt.
Reply Recommend 0
Waseem
Dec 01, 2022 12:53pm
Why do PCB keeps on serving these kind of pitches for the test cricket especially with 4 debutants? Prepare a rank turner and play 3 spinners
Reply Recommend 0
Munna
Dec 01, 2022 01:55pm
This is the impact of viral sickness!
Reply Recommend 0
Irfan
Dec 01, 2022 02:50pm
@Dr Dummy, Its due to the pathetic pitch otherwise Pakistan has the best bowling attack in the world.
Reply Recommend 0
siva
Dec 01, 2022 03:33pm
Congratulations England for making multiple centuries. Pakistan bowlers are waste.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Punjab crisis
01 Dec, 2022

Punjab crisis

ADMINISTRATIVE chaos has ruled Punjab ever since the ouster of the PTI government in April, deepening the...
Quetta attack
01 Dec, 2022

Quetta attack

It would be foolishness of the highest order were the authorities to ignore the emerging threat.
World AIDS Day
01 Dec, 2022

World AIDS Day

AS countries mark World AIDS Day on Dec 1, a timely report from Unicef has renewed concerns about the severe...
A call for bloodshed
30 Nov, 2022

A call for bloodshed

The state has wasted precious time by not consolidating its success in pushing TTP out of its strongholds in the north.
Missing childhoods
30 Nov, 2022

Missing childhoods

THE fact is that despite some legal efforts to end the curse of child marriage taking place in Pakistan under the...
Unemployment concerns
30 Nov, 2022

Unemployment concerns

THE ILO finding that labour market recovery from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic in Pakistan, as in many other...