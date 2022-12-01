DAWN.COM Logo

Aqeel Khan breezes into quarters

The Newspaper's Sports Reporter Published December 1, 2022 Updated December 1, 2022 10:35am

LAHORE: Top seed Aqeel Khan outclassed Ahmed Babar to reach the men’s singles quarter-finals of the seventh Hassan Tariq Rahim National Ranking Tennis Championships here at Lahore Gymkhana courts on Wednesday.

Experienced Aqeel brushed aside Ahmed 6-3, 6-1 in a one-sided last-16 match. Overall, 11 matches were decided in different categories on the third day of the event, which carries a handsome cash prize of Rs1.3 million..

Barring Mohammad Abid who made a fine comeback to beat Sami Zeb Khan 5-7, 6-4, 6-0, all the other pre-quarterfinals were decided in two sets.

Results (pre-quarterfinals):

Men’s singles: Aqeel Khan bt Ahmed Babar 6-3, 6-1, M. Shoaib bt Abdullah Adnan 6-4, 6-0; Heera Ashiq bt Imran Bhatti 7-6, 6-2; M. Abid bt Sami Zeb Khan 5-7, 6-4, 6-0; Barkatullah bt Saqib Hayat 6-0, 6-1; Muzammil Murtaza bt Ahmad Kamil 6-2, 6-4; Mudassar Murtaza bt Mahatir Mohammad 6-2, 6-2

Boys U-18: Hasheesh Kumar bt Mikail Imran 6-1, 6-2; Hamid Israr bt Hassan Ali 6-2, 6-3; Ahmad Nael bt Ahtesham Humayun 6-1, 6-3; Mahatir Mohammad bt Saifullah 6-3, 6-2.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 01, 2022 11:46am
Great move and excellent news.
