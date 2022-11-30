Several police officers injured in explosion in Quetta’s Baleli area: police

Several police officers were injured in an explosion near a Balochistan Constabulary truck in Quetta’s Baleli area on Wednesday, police said.

Quetta Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Abdul Haq Umrani, while confirming the blast, told Dawn.com that the injured persons have been moved to the Civil Hospital Quetta.

“The area has been cordoned off and investigation has begun,” he said, adding that the number of injured people has not yet been ascertained.

