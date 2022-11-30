DAWN.COM Logo

Several police officers injured in explosion in Quetta’s Baleli area: police

Ghalib Nihad Published November 30, 2022 Updated November 30, 2022 10:02am
<p>Police and other security agencies have cordoned off the blast site. — Photo by Ghalib Nihad</p>

Several police officers were injured in an explosion near a Balochistan Constabulary truck in Quetta’s Baleli area on Wednesday, police said.

Quetta Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Abdul Haq Umrani, while confirming the blast, told Dawn.com that the injured persons have been moved to the Civil Hospital Quetta.

“The area has been cordoned off and investigation has begun,” he said, adding that the number of injured people has not yet been ascertained.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

