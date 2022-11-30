Policeman among two dead in suicide blast in Quetta’s Baleli area: police

Two individuals, including a police officer and a civilian, died in a suicide attack near a Balochistan Constabulary truck in Quetta’s Baleli area on Wednesday, police said.

At least 24 other people sustained injuries in the attack, including 20 policemen and four civilians, according to Quetta Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Ghulam Azfar Mahesar.

“The explosion took place near the police truck […] due to the impact [of the blast], the vehicle — which was on its way to provide security to police workers — toppled and fell into a ditch,” the official said while speaking to media at the blast site.

A police truck, on the way to provide security to police workers, toppled after a suicide blast in Quetta’s Baleli. — Photo by Ghalib Nihad

He said that a total of three vehicles were hit in the blast — the police truck, a Suzuki Mehran and a Toyota Corolla. “Looking at the crime scene and given that the truck toppled, it is estimated that 25 kilograms of explosives were used [in the blast].”

Mahesar added that the wounded have been moved to the Civil Hospital Quetta.

The banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has claimed responsibility for the attack. Today’s blast comes a day after the militant group called off its ceasefire with the government and asked its combatants to carry out attacks across the country.

Earlier, Quetta Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Abdul Haq Umrani told Dawn.com that the blast site has been cordoned off and an investigation has begun.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, in a statement, condemned the attack and instructed authorities to provide the injured persons best treatment facilities.

He also promised that such “cowardly acts” would not dampen Balochistan’s determination to establish peace. “All the elements involved in the incident will be brought under the grip of the law,” Bizenjo added.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.