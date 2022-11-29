DAWN.COM Logo

Gen Bajwa to hand over command to Gen Munir today

Dawn.com Published November 29, 2022 Updated November 29, 2022 10:23am
<p>Outgoing COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa and newly appointed army chief General Asim Munir laid a wreath at the martyrs monument. — DawnNewsTV</p>

Outgoing Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa will hand over the military’s command to General Asim Munir later today at a ceremony currently underway at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, marking an end to his six-year tenure as the army chief.

Gen Munir was selected by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to succeed Gen Bajwa last week, ending days of speculation over the appointment. According to Radio Pakistan, Gen Munir will be the 17th army chief to assume the command of the Pakistan Army.

Prior to the ceremony, both Gen Bajwa and Gen Munir laid a wreath at the martyrs’ monument.

Who is Gen Asim Munir?

Gen Munir is an outstanding officer, but because of the technicalities involved, it was earlier believed he may remain the proverbial dark horse in the race for the army chief’s position.

At the time of his nomination for the post, Gen Munir’s impending retirement date was Nov 27, which posed a technical hitch in his accession to the top slot. To counter this, he was given a promotion to the rank of four-star general with immediate effect after being named the army chief in a deviation from the norm.

Gen Munir was promoted to the rank of a three-star general in September 2018, but he took charge two months later. He entered the service via the Officers Training School programme in Mangla, and was commissioned into the Frontier Force Regiment.

He has been a close aide of Gen Bajwa ever since he commanded troops in the Force Command Northern Areas as a brigadier under the outgoing army chief, who was then Commander X Corps.

Lt Gen Munir was later appointed Military Intelligence director general in early 2017, and in October next year was made the Inter-Services Intelligence chief.

However, his stint as the top intelligence officer turned out to be the shortest ever, as he was replaced by Lt Gen Faiz Hamid within eight months, on the insistence of then-PM Imran Khan.

He was posted as Gujranwala Corps commander, a position he held for two years, before being moved to the General Headquarters as the quartermaster general.

Javed
Nov 29, 2022 09:51am
Welcome to New Bajwa.
Reply Recommend 0
Sayyar Khan
Nov 29, 2022 09:52am
Let’s see in how many days Bajwa lands in Belgium for ever
Reply Recommend 0
FN
Nov 29, 2022 09:53am
Hopefully he will be the best Army chief ever.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Ahmad - Melbourne
Nov 29, 2022 09:57am
……before he leave for overseas; must provide money trail of RS 12.7 billions…..
Reply Recommend 0
ENGR Hamid Shafiq
Nov 29, 2022 10:00am
Welcome
Reply Recommend 0
Sayyar Khan
Nov 29, 2022 10:03am
All 3rd World countries army generals somehow have the biggest and most medals on their uniforms
Reply Recommend 0
Ron
Nov 29, 2022 10:03am
Good riddance
Reply Recommend 0

