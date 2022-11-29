DAWN.COM Logo

Gen Asim Munir takes command as 17th chief of army staff

Dawn.com Published November 29, 2022 Updated November 29, 2022 11:54am
<p>Outgoing COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa passed the bation of command to General Asim Munir on Tuesday. — DawnNewsTV</p>

<p>Outgoing COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa and newly appointed army chief General Asim Munir laid a wreath at the martyrs monument. — DawnNewsTV</p>

General Asim Munir took over as the new chief of army staff (COAS) at a ceremony held at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

Outgoing COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa passed the baton of command to Gen Munir, making the latter the country’s 17th army chief.

Gen Munir was selected by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to succeed Gen Bajwa last week, ending days of speculation over the appointment. According to Radio Pakistan, Gen Munir will be the 17th army chief to assume the command of the Pakistan Army.

Prior to the ceremony, both Gen Bajwa and Gen Munir laid a wreath at the Yadgar-i-Shuhada (Monument to Martyrs) in GHQ and offered fateha.

The ceremony, which began shortly after 10am, kicked off with the GHQ military band performing national songs and a medley of folk tunes.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, senior serving and retired officers, diplomats as well as government functionaries were in attendance.

‘Gen Munir professional, capable officer’

Addressing the ceremony prior to handing over the baton of command to Gen Munir, the outgoing COAS said he was thankful for being given the opportunity to lead the Pakistan Army.

Gen Bajwa congratulated Gen Munir on being appointed his successor and hoped his promotion would be a cause for the progress of the country and the army. He went on to say that his association with Gen Munir goes back 24 years.

“In addition to being a Hafiz-i-Quran, he is a professional, capable and principled officer. I am certain that under his leadership the army will reach new heights of success.”

Gen Bajwa hoped the appointment of Gen Munir as the military chief would prove to be positive for both the country and the army. He said he was handing over the army to an “expert and capable son”.

Reflecting on his military journey, Gen Bajwa said the journey which began several decades ago was now coming to an end.

“I am thankful to God that he gave me the opportunity to work for this great army and gave me the opportunity to lead it,” he said, reiterating that it was a “great honour” for him.

He said that during his six-year tenure, the army had always responded to his call regardless of whether it concerned terrorism in different parts of the country or natural calamities.

“And when I asked them for sweat, they gave me blood.”

Gen Bajwa said that the army’s sacrifices were acknowledged by the country’s friends and foes. “I am proud of my army that despite scarce resources, they defend the country’s boundaries from the ice-capped mountains of Siachen to the deserts of Thar.”

Gen Bajwa also quoted a saying from American military leader Douglas MacArthur, which states: “Old soldiers don’t die, they just fade away.”

“I will also into fade into irrelevance but my spiritual relationship with the army will remain,” he said, ending his speech with prayers for the success of the new army chief and the Pakistan army.

Who is Gen Asim Munir?

Gen Munir is an outstanding officer, but because of the technicalities involved, it was earlier believed he may remain the proverbial dark horse in the race for the army chief’s position.

At the time of his nomination for the post, Gen Munir’s impending retirement date was Nov 27, which posed a technical hitch in his accession to the top slot. To counter this, he was given a promotion to the rank of four-star general with immediate effect after being named the army chief in a deviation from the norm.

Gen Munir was promoted to the rank of a three-star general in September 2018, but he took charge two months later. He entered the service via the Officers Training School programme in Mangla, and was commissioned into the Frontier Force Regiment.

He has been a close aide of Gen Bajwa ever since he commanded troops in the Force Command Northern Areas as a brigadier under the outgoing army chief, who was then Commander X Corps.

Lt Gen Munir was later appointed Military Intelligence director general in early 2017, and in October next year was made the Inter-Services Intelligence chief.

However, his stint as the top intelligence officer turned out to be the shortest ever, as he was replaced by Lt Gen Faiz Hamid within eight months, on the insistence of then-PM Imran Khan.

He was posted as Gujranwala Corps commander, a position he held for two years, before being moved to the General Headquarters as the quartermaster general.

Javed
Nov 29, 2022 09:51am
Welcome to New Bajwa.
Reply Recommend 0
Sayyar Khan
Nov 29, 2022 09:52am
Let’s see in how many days Bajwa lands in Belgium for ever
Reply Recommend 0
FN
Nov 29, 2022 09:53am
Hopefully he will be the best Army chief ever.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Ahmad - Melbourne
Nov 29, 2022 09:57am
……before he leave for overseas; must provide money trail of RS 12.7 billions…..
Reply Recommend 0
ENGR Hamid Shafiq
Nov 29, 2022 10:00am
Welcome
Reply Recommend 0
Sayyar Khan
Nov 29, 2022 10:03am
All 3rd World countries army generals somehow have the biggest and most medals on their uniforms
Reply Recommend 0
Ron
Nov 29, 2022 10:03am
Good riddance
Reply Recommend 0
Donald
Nov 29, 2022 10:05am
A welcome retirement for the people of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Jokhio
Nov 29, 2022 10:05am
This man has not only ruined the image of Pak army in the eyes of the world but also destroyed the army- people relationship.
Reply Recommend 0
Patriotic
Nov 29, 2022 10:06am
Good luck Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Constantine
Nov 29, 2022 10:15am
@FN, “ Hopefully he will be the best Army chief ever.”- this nation runs on hopes, prayers and alms.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Nov 29, 2022 10:20am
Here comes Bajwa 2.0
Reply Recommend 0
Ukasha Rajpoot
Nov 29, 2022 10:22am
Good Riddance!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Ali B
Nov 29, 2022 10:26am
The word ' Chosen' would have been more appropriate here instead of the now infamous word ' Selected'.
Reply Recommend 0
Hope786
Nov 29, 2022 10:32am
A great Pakistani and a defender, politicians will get lost in the dust of history but he will be remembered.
Reply Recommend 0
Denali
Nov 29, 2022 10:32am
GOODBYE
Reply Recommend 0
Abu Bakr
Nov 29, 2022 10:35am
Gen. Bajwa set a very good precedence. Army must be apolitical. Kudos to him.
Reply Recommend 0
Rocket Science
Nov 29, 2022 10:42am
Thanks O great general for exposing the army.
Reply Recommend 0
mythoughts.
Nov 29, 2022 10:43am
@Dr Ahmad - Melbourne , Keep dreaming, this is Pakistan, not Australia , my friend, no trail, no bail.
Reply Recommend 0
Saba Nasir
Nov 29, 2022 10:48am
Goodbye bajwa and good riddance
Reply Recommend 0
mythoughts.
Nov 29, 2022 10:50am
@Dr Ahmad - Melbourne , Ask General (retd.) Kayani, the same question he lives close to you.
Reply Recommend 0
Ilyas
Nov 29, 2022 10:51am
Let’s see if he can restores the tarnished image of our armed forces by Bajwa
Reply Recommend 0
Waz
Nov 29, 2022 10:51am
Hopefully the new chief will give priority to only Pakistan and not his self interests and motives like his predecessor. Corruption needs to be rooted out and rule of law needs to be established for Pakistan or any society to flourish.
Reply Recommend 0
A. Shaukat
Nov 29, 2022 10:56am
Entering into a new age of uncertainty?
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Nov 29, 2022 10:56am
Why is the handover of charge given such a big coverage? No wonder why COAS position is placed on top of President and PM and entire country was preoccupied with new COAS selection.
Reply Recommend 0
AndYou!
Nov 29, 2022 10:58am
Let the ceremony begins fast and get it done before news of extension comes.
Reply Recommend 0
FN
Nov 29, 2022 10:59am
From ceremony event it appears Pakistan belongs to rich and elites. There is no value of ordinary citizens in this country.
Reply Recommend 0
Shaun
Nov 29, 2022 11:02am
Here goes another billionaire on retirement, while the country is begging the IMF for loans. No money for the poor flood victims.
Reply Recommend 0
Salim
Nov 29, 2022 11:03am
His only achievement (thanks to Imran Khan) is that the Army higher ups in command are now finally seen by the general public as they are - self-serving and corrupt.
Reply Recommend 0
Love Your Country
Nov 29, 2022 11:12am
@FN, I certainly hope so - for him and for the country that gave him the opportunities.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani1
Nov 29, 2022 11:12am
Please do it already and let the new people focus on solving problems faced by the country.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed ji
Nov 29, 2022 11:26am
Cant wait!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Shaukat Imran
Nov 29, 2022 11:26am
From ceremony currently underway it seems we are the most developed & richest country in the world - what a waste of public money in a country that is nearly bankrupt.
Reply Recommend 0
Delta 1
Nov 29, 2022 11:29am
General Bajwa, like all previous generals will exit Pakistan and settle abroad.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Nov 29, 2022 11:38am
COAS Asim Munir = Bajwa 2.0
Reply Recommend 0

