DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 28, 2022

PSX reacts to surprise rate hike, plunges sharply after opening bell

Dawn.com Published November 28, 2022 Updated November 28, 2022 10:19am
<p>A snapshot of trading activity at the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Monday. — Photo via PSX website</p>

A snapshot of trading activity at the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Monday. — Photo via PSX website

The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s benchmark KSE-100 index plunged over 700 points right after the opening bell on Monday, with the sharp slump being attributed to the central bank’s surprise move to hike the policy rate by 100 basis points on Friday evening.

The index was down 654 points, or 1.52 per cent, to reach 42,282.48 points at 10:02am.

Head of Research at Intermarket Securities, Raza Jafri, said the market had opened sharply negative as it factored in higher interest rates and continued uncertainty on the political front after Imran Khan’s threat to dissolve the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies.

“Support may come in later on, as positives such as Pakistan’s intent to repay its maturing Sukuk ahead of schedule and the end to the long march, which risked street confrontation,” he added.

The SBP raised its key policy rate by 100 basis points to a 24-year high of 16pc on Friday in a decision that went against market expectations but, according to the central bank, was “aimed at ensuring that elevated inflation does not become entrenched”.

The decision reflected the SBP monetary policy committee’s (MPC) view that “inflationary pressures have proven to be stronger and more persistent than expected”, the central bank said in a statement after a committee meeting.

The move brings the SBP interest rates hikes to 625 basis points this year.

More to follow

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (4)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Aruj
Nov 28, 2022 10:43am
What goes down, sometimes keeps going down further.
Reply Recommend 0
AW
Nov 28, 2022 10:46am
Go for immediate fair and free elections. There will be no economic stability without political stability -
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Nov 28, 2022 10:46am
The index was down 654 points, or 1.52 per cent, to reach 42,282.48 points at 10:02am Indias was down only 0.14%. Who wins?
Reply Recommend 0
Tamil Tulukan Speaks
Nov 28, 2022 10:49am
I don't care. I have full faith in Dar and Nawaz
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

1971 in retrospect
Updated 28 Nov, 2022

1971 in retrospect

The point of no return came when the military launched Operation Searchlight in March 1971.
Gender-based violence
28 Nov, 2022

Gender-based violence

IT is a war without boundaries and seemingly without end. A UN report on femicide released on Nov 25, the...
Battle against dacoits
28 Nov, 2022

Battle against dacoits

THE Punjab police is clearly fighting a formidable, and so far losing, battle against the criminal gangs based in ...
Policy rate hike
Updated 27 Nov, 2022

Policy rate hike

The decision to hike the policy rate by 100bps is a step in the right direction, even if intended to appease the IMF.
Vawda’s reprieve
27 Nov, 2022

Vawda’s reprieve

FAISAL Vawda should be relieved. After years of running from a reckoning for submitting a false declaration in his...
Gujarat’s ghosts
27 Nov, 2022

Gujarat’s ghosts

TWO decades have passed since the bloody Gujarat riots, one of the worst spasms of anti-Muslim violence witnessed in...