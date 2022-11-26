DAWN.COM Logo

Key stakeholders need to show resolve to defeat terrorism, says Kaira

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 26, 2022 Updated November 26, 2022 10:23am

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira has said Pakistan needed consensus on its narrative against extremism and all key stakeholders should show political resolve to develop comprehensive response against the menace.

The PPP leader made these remarks at a roundtable consultation on the ‘Resurgence of Violent Extremism in Pakistan’ organised by Communications Research Strategies (CRS) in collaboration with the United States Institute of Peace (USIP).

He drew on the past experience 2008-2013, a time when Pakistan successfully countered violent extremism.

Participants at the event expressed concern over the resurgence of militancy and offered solutions towards reducing the impact of militant narrative.

They also noted that militant groups were increasingly resorting to use of latest communication technologies through digital media to further their propaganda.

The aim of the roundtable was to map discourse of violent extremist groups and assess the security challenges.

Published in Dawn, November 26th, 2022

AHAQ
Nov 26, 2022 10:27am
Doesn't this man accept the fact that a weak and ineffective imported government of PDM has powerless at best and always looking for advice from their handlers and overseas authorities.
Qamar Ahmed
Nov 26, 2022 10:58am
A statement only this is what the so-called political leader job is.
