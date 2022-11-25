DAWN.COM Logo

PTI ‘Azadi march’ caravans leave Karachi

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 25, 2022 Updated November 25, 2022 09:25am

KARACHI: Caravans of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Sindh chapter left from Karachi on Thursday to join the party’s Long March, which is on its way to Rawalpindi.

The PTI workers and supporters that also included women left the city in two caravans.

First one led by its Karachi president Bilal Ghaffar, who boarded a train with dozens of workers from Karachi Cantonment Station and the other left from the party office called Insaf House in buses, cars and vans to reach Rawalpindi by road.

Speaking to journalists at the station, Mr Ghaffar said the people of Karachi and other parts of the province, including women and children, would join the caravans to participate in the Long March and it would be a ‘historic event’ of the Sindh’s political history.

Calling the Pakistan Peoples’ Party government in Sindh a ‘bandit rule’, the PTI leader said unlike other parts of the country, the march had more significance for the people of this province.

“Like other parts of the country, PTI chairman Imran Khan is also clear about this and confident that this ‘bandit rule’ in Sindh should end,” he said.

“And for that, the PTI Karachi is going to be a major force for a massive movement going on for true freedom. We will reach out to every single person in the province and unite the people against this unjust rule of corruption and bad governance.”

Accompanied by PTI MPAs and other party leaders, he said that the workers and supporters had a strong belief and amid fast developing situation in the country they were not ready to give up their struggle for “true freedom”.

The other caravan left the party office in number of buses and vans which would complete its journey overnight to reach Rawalpindi by Friday afternoon.

Published in Dawn, November 25th, 2022

