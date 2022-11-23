DAWN.COM Logo

COAS Bajwa to address Defence and Martyrs day ceremony shortly

Published November 23, 2022 Updated November 23, 2022 04:47pm

Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa is expected to address the Defence and Martyrs day ceremony shortly.

The Defence and Martyrs day ceremony is held annually at the General Headquarters (GHQ) Rawalpindi on September 6 to commemorate the sacrifices of fallen heroes of the 1965 war. However, it was postponed this year in solidarity with flood victims across the country.

Corps Commander Rawalpindi, Lt-Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza alongside outgoing army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa. — DawnNewsTV
At the onset of the event, a tribute video was played about the recent catastrophic floods in the country and the scale of destruction they caused. The video also showcased the military’s rescue, relief and rehabilitation efforts.

Gen Bajwa will be retiring by the end of the month after commanding the army for six years. He was appointed army chief in 2016 for a three-year tenure, which was extended by three years in after parliament legislated on the tenures of services chiefs on the orders of the Supreme Court.

More to follow

