PM seeks appointment of JUI-F’s Haji Ghulam Ali as KP governor

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday sent a summary to President Arif Alvi to appoint Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl’s (JUI-F) Haji Ghulam Ali as the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor.

In the summary issued by the prime minister’s office, PM Shehbaz referred to Article 101 to advise the president to appoint Ali as the governor and sign the Commission of Appointment.

PTI’s Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani is currently serving as the acting governor after the party’s Shah Farman resigned earlier in April.

Ali has previously served as a senator from March 2009 to March 2015. The official Senate website mentions that he also remained a member of KP’s Board of Investment and Trade from September 2012 to September 2015.

It also states that he served as the chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting from 2009 to 2012.

The JUI-F leader — who is the father of JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s son-in-law Fayaz Ali — was also awarded the Sitara-i-Imtiaz in 2012.