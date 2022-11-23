DAWN.COM Logo

Twin blasts in Jerusalem wound at least 15

Reuters | Dawn.com Published November 23, 2022 Updated November 23, 2022 12:22pm
Israeli Police Commissioner Yaakov Shabtai speaks to police officers at the scene of an explosion at a bus stop in Jerusalem on November 23, 2022. — Reuters

Israeli Police Commissioner Yaakov Shabtai speaks to police officers at the scene of an explosion at a bus stop in Jerusalem on November 23, 2022. — Reuters

Israeli forensic experts work at the scene of an explosion at a bus stop in Jerusalem on November 23, 2022. — AFP

Israeli forensic experts work at the scene of an explosion at a bus stop in Jerusalem on November 23, 2022. — AFP

Two explosions at bus stops on Jerusalem’s outskirts wounded up to 15 people on Wednesday, emergency services said.

Israeli police blamed the initial blast on an explosive device planted at a bus station near the city exit, while a second soon after hit a bus stop in the neighbourhood of an urban settlement in the city’s east.

The explosions, about 30 minutes apart, appeared to be a Palestinian attack, police claimed.

Television images showed debris strewn around the scene of the first blast, which was cordoned off by emergency services.

There were no immediate reports of fatalities but health services said 12 people had been taken to hospital from the first blast, at least two with serious injuries. At least three people were wounded in the second explosion, police said.

The explosions follow months of tension in the occupied West Bank after the Israeli military launched a crackdown in the wake of a series of deadly attacks in Israel.

Tension has also been exacerbated by repeated stand-offs between Muslims and groups of unauthorised Jewish worshippers at the Al Aqsa mosque complex in Jerusalem, known to Jews as the Temple Mount.

Hamas spokesman Abdel Latif Al Qanoua said the bombings “resulted from the crimes conducted by the occupation and the settlers”.

The explosions came as former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu negotiates with allies to form a new right-wing government including members of religious and far-right parties.

More to follow

Ghaznavi
Nov 23, 2022 12:54pm
Now zionist terrorist will kill hundreds to avenge
