In first major upset of World Cup 2022, Saudis stun Messi’s Argentina with 2-1

Unheralded Saudi Arabia notched one of the biggest shocks in World Cup history on Tuesday with a 2-1 win over Lionel Messi’s Argentina thanks to a scintillating second-half come back.

On his fifth and final quest for the only major trophy to elude him, the 35-year-old Messi scored a 10th-minute penalty in a dominant first-half display where he and Lautaro Martinez also had three goals disallowed for offside.

But Saudi Arabia, the second-lowest ranked team in the tournament after Ghana, threw caution to the wind at the start of the second half, charging at Argentina’s defence in front of a frenzied 88,012 crowd.

Saleh Al-Shehri squeezed in a low shot in the 48th minute while Salem Al-Dawsari curled in a scorching strike from the edge of the penalty area in the 53rd minute to leave Argentina and Messi looking utterly shell-shocked in the Group C opener.

Despite plenty of possession after that, Argentina were unable to penetrate Saudi Arabia, who were competing in their sixth World Cup but had never previously won an opening game.

‘Fulfil our dreams’

The entire game was played in an extraordinary atmosphere at the Lusail Stadium, with Argentina’s traditionally massive and raucous following matched by the thousands of Saudis who had come over the border to cheer on their team.

“Our team fulfils our dreams!” and “Where is Messi? We beat him!”, the green-clad Saudis chanted over and over in the Lusail Stadium, on their feet and greeting every clearance from their defence with a deafening roar.

Both teams have Mexico and Poland to come, with Argentina needing an immediate reaction if Messi is to have a realistic chance of matching Diego Maradona’s immortality in his homeland by bringing home the World Cup.

The result broke Argentina’s amazing 36-match undefeated run and stopped them from matching the previous international record of 37 games unbeaten held by Italy.

Not dwelling on ‘crazy’ win: Saudi coach

Saudi Arabia’s French coach Herve Renard warned his players not to celebrate for too long after their “totally crazy” 2-1 win.

“All the stars in the sky were aligned for us, but don’t forget Argentina are still a fantastic team,” said Renard.

“This is football, sometimes totally crazy things can happen,” added the French coach, who previously led Zambia and the Ivory Coast to Africa Cup of Nations glory.

As for enjoying the moment, Renard was eager to look ahead to the Saudis’ next Group C matches against Poland and Mexico.

“[We can] just have a good celebration during 20 minutes and that’s all, there are still two more games.

“When you come to the World Cup, you need to believe in yourself, anything can happen in football.”

However, Renard said he was not entirely happy with his team, despite the stunning upset.

“Tactically we were not good in the first half. Our block was compact but our pressure on the centre-backs and [defensive midfielder] Leandro Paredes was not enough,” said the 54-year-old.

“If we had conceded a second goal at that time, the game would have been finished.

“During half-time, I wasn’t happy because the pressure wasn’t good enough, the determination wasn’t good enough and when you come to the World Cup, you need to give everything. We can’t play as we did in the first half.”

And Renard said it would have been no surprise if Argentina had taken his side lightly.

“Sometimes the opposition does not have the best motivation, it’s normal, it also happened to us when playing lower teams.”

He added: “Some people don’t understand but you can imagine that when you’re playing against Saudi Arabia, the motivation is not the same as playing against Brazil. “