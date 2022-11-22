DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 22, 2022

FIFA World Cup: Saudis stun Messi’s Argentina with 2-1 comeback win

Reuters Published November 22, 2022 Updated November 22, 2022 05:19pm
<p>Lionel Messi reacts during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group C football match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on November 22, 2022. — AFP</p>

Lionel Messi reacts during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group C football match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on November 22, 2022. — AFP

<p>Argentina players after losing from Saudi Arabia at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar. — Reuters</p>

Argentina players after losing from Saudi Arabia at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar. — Reuters

Unheralded Saudi Arabia notched one of the biggest shocks in World Cup history on Tuesday with a 2-1 win over Lionel Messi’s Argentina thanks to a scintillating second-half come back.

On his fifth and final quest for the only major trophy to elude him, the 35-year-old Messi scored a 10th-minute penalty in a dominant first-half display where he and Lautaro Martinez also had three goals disallowed for offside.

But Saudi Arabia, the second-lowest ranked team in the tournament after Ghana, threw caution to the wind at the start of the second half, charging at Argentina’s defence in front of a frenzied 88,012 crowd.

Saleh Al-Shehri squeezed in a low shot in the 48th minute while Salem Al-Dawsari curled in a scorching strike from the edge of the penalty area in the 53rd minute to leave Argentina and Messi looking utterly shell-shocked in the Group C opener.

Despite plenty of possession after that, Argentina were unable to penetrate Saudi Arabia, who were competing in their sixth World Cup but had never previously won an opening game.

‘Fulfil our dreams’

The entire game was played in an extraordinary atmosphere at the Lusail Stadium, with Argentina’s traditionally massive and raucous following matched by the thousands of Saudis who had come over the border to cheer on their team.

“Our team fulfils our dreams!” and “Where is Messi? We beat him!”, the green-clad Saudis chanted over and over in the Lusail Stadium, on their feet and greeting every clearance from their defence with a deafening roar.

Both teams have Mexico and Poland to come, with Argentina needing an immediate reaction if Messi is to have a realistic chance of matching Diego Maradona’s immortality in his homeland by bringing home the World Cup.

The result broke Argentina’s amazing 36-match undefeated run and stopped them from matching the previous international record of 37 games unbeaten held by Italy.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Climate coup
22 Nov, 2022

Climate coup

Pakistan’s mission was spurred by devastation from unprecedented monsoon and extreme heatwaves this year.
Narrative U-turn
22 Nov, 2022

Narrative U-turn

FORMER prime minister Imran Khan’s most recent U-turn must have left even his own party confused. Ever since his...
Unfulfilled promises
22 Nov, 2022

Unfulfilled promises

IN Gwadar, the protesters are back on the streets, forced to raise their voices for their rights due to the ...
No end to gas crisis
Updated 21 Nov, 2022

No end to gas crisis

Pakistan's gas troubles cannot be dealt with on a long-term basis without increasing supplies.
Eight billion people
21 Nov, 2022

Eight billion people

ON Nov 15, the human family welcomed its eight billionth member. Though this has been termed a “milestone in human...
Global Shield
21 Nov, 2022

Global Shield

IT is encouraging to note that Pakistan’s campaign at COP27 to present its case as one of the countries most...