DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 22, 2022

Pentagon chief raises concern about Beijing’s ‘dangerous’ behaviour with Chinese counterpart

Reuters Published November 22, 2022 Updated November 22, 2022 11:55am
<p>US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin speaks during a joint news conference with Indonesia’s Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto (not pictured), following their meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Monday. — Reuters</p>

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin speaks during a joint news conference with Indonesia’s Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto (not pictured), following their meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Monday. — Reuters

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin on Tuesday emphasised the need to improve crisis communications during a meeting with his Chinese counterpart while raising concern about “increasingly dangerous” behaviour by Chinese military aircraft.

The roughly 90-minute meeting in Cambodia, described as “productive and professional” by a US official, was the pair’s first since a visit to Taiwan by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in August enraged China, which regards the island as its territory.

In his second face-to-face meeting with Chinese Defence Minister General Wei Fenghe this year, Austin discussed the importance of “substantive dialogue on reducing strategic risk and enhancing operational safety,” Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Pat Ryder said in a statement after the meeting.

“He (Austin) raised concerns about the increasingly dangerous behavior demonstrated by PLA (China’s People’s Liberation Army) aircraft in the Indo-Pacific region that increases the risk of an accident,” Ryder said.

In June, a Chinese fighter aircraft dangerously intercepted an Australian military surveillance plane in the South China Sea region in May, Australia’s defence department said.

Australia has said that the Chinese jet flew very close in front of the RAAF aircraft and released a “bundle of chaff” containing small pieces of aluminium that were ingested into the Australian aircraft’s engine.

Tuesday’s meeting of the defence ministers took place on the sidelines of an ASEAN gathering in Siem Reap, Cambodia.

After Pelosi’s visit, China announced it was halting dialogue with the United States in a number of areas, including between theater-level military commanders.

A senior US defence official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Austin and Wei had a “lengthy” discussion about Taiwan and also talked about restarting in the coming months some of the mechanisms that had been cancelled after Pelosi’s visit.

“There’s an expectation that there will be some restart of some of the mechanisms that have been frozen for the last six months,” the official said.

Tuesday’s talks come after a three-hour meeting between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping last week on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Indonesia, aimed at preventing strained ties from spilling into a new Cold War.

Despite tensions between the United States and China, US military officials have long sought to maintain open lines of communication with their Chinese counterparts to mitigate the risk of potential flare-ups or deal with any accidents.

After Austin and Wei’s first meeting this year in Singapore in June, the Pentagon chief said his talks with his Chinese counterpart were an important step in efforts to develop those means of communication.

Relations between China and the United States have been tense, with friction between the world’s two largest economies over everything from Taiwan and China’s human rights record to its military activity in the South China Sea.

Pelosi’s Taiwan trip infuriated China, which saw it as a US attempt to interfere in its internal affairs. China subsequently launched military drills near the island.

The United States has no formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan but is bound by law to provide the island with the means to defend itself.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (4)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 22, 2022 11:58am
Did the meeting take place in Colombia or Cambodia?
Reply Recommend 0
Pro. Jamhoor
Nov 22, 2022 11:59am
more royal than the king
Reply Recommend 0
Optical Illusion
Nov 22, 2022 12:02pm
Bogus American propaganda.
Reply Recommend 0
iftikhar ahmed
Nov 22, 2022 12:09pm
China now calls the shots and refuses to listen to those who want to impose their will on it. It is all about dignity of nations earned by hard work and not by offering it's people subsidies for political gains to keep nation addicted to easy life style and perpetual poverty.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Climate coup
22 Nov, 2022

Climate coup

Pakistan’s mission was spurred by devastation from unprecedented monsoon and extreme heatwaves this year.
Narrative U-turn
22 Nov, 2022

Narrative U-turn

FORMER prime minister Imran Khan’s most recent U-turn must have left even his own party confused. Ever since his...
Unfulfilled promises
22 Nov, 2022

Unfulfilled promises

IN Gwadar, the protesters are back on the streets, forced to raise their voices for their rights due to the ...
No end to gas crisis
Updated 21 Nov, 2022

No end to gas crisis

Pakistan's gas troubles cannot be dealt with on a long-term basis without increasing supplies.
Eight billion people
21 Nov, 2022

Eight billion people

ON Nov 15, the human family welcomed its eight billionth member. Though this has been termed a “milestone in human...
Global Shield
21 Nov, 2022

Global Shield

IT is encouraging to note that Pakistan’s campaign at COP27 to present its case as one of the countries most...