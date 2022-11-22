DAWN.COM Logo

ANP accuses PTI of utilising govt resources for long march

APP Published November 22, 2022

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party Parliamentary Secretary Sardar Hussain Babak on Monday said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was utilising provincial resources for politics of agitation and long march of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf.

In a statement, he said PTI chairman Imran Khan was spreading “hatred, anarchy and unrest among the youth after losing his government through a no-confidence motion”.

He said that Imran Khan had been “exposed” to the nation and he could not mislead the people with his baseless accusations and mere slogans.

“Chief Minister Mahmood Khan is using provincial resources,” alleged Mr Babk. He added that district administration, provincial bureaucracy and police should not be used for politics of Imran Khan.

He alleged all the lies and conspiracies by the PTI chief were now exposed. He also referred to Imran’s narrative wherein he had “falsely claimed the US has plotted to topple his government”.

The ANP leader said that resources of provincial government were being used purportedly for the politics of Imran Khan and his public gatherings. On the other side, the chief minister, acting governor, ministers and other cabinet members were adding to the miseries of people by blocking roads and streets in the name of protests, he added.

Mr Babak alleged that the PTI governments had made the life of people miserable in the province. He said that due to price hike and unemployment the people were facing mental stress while the incidents of extortion and kidnapping for ransom forced hundreds of people to migrate to other provinces.

Published in Dawn, November 22nd, 2022

