DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 21, 2022

Kyiv scorns idea of talks with Moscow as capitulation

AFP Published November 21, 2022 Updated November 21, 2022 10:22am

KYIV: The West’s attempts to persuade Ukraine to negotiate with Moscow, after a series of major military victories by Kiev, are “bizarre” and amount to asking for its capitulation, a key adviser to the Ukrainian presidency told this news agency.

“When you have the initiative on the battlefield, it’s slightly bizarre to receive proposals like: ‘you will not be able to do everything by military means anyway, you need to negotiate,” said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak.

This would mean that the country “that recovers its territories, must capitulate to the country that is losing,” he added, during an interview at his office in the presidency building in Kyiv.

US media recently reported that some senior officials were beginning to encourage Ukraine to consider talks, which Zelensky has so far rejected without a prior withdrawal of Russian forces from all Ukrainian territory.

“There has to be a mutual recognition that military victory is probably in the true sense of the word maybe not achievable through military means,” top US General Mark Milley said earlier this month, estimating that there is “a window of opportunity for negotiation”.

According to Podolyak, Moscow has not made “any direct proposal” to Kiev for peace talks, preferring to transmit them through intermediaries and even raising the possibility of a ceasefire.

Negotiating ‘makes no sense’

Kiev sees such talk as mere manoeuvring by the Kremlin to win some respite on the ground and prepare a new offensive. “Russia doesn’t want negotiations. Russia is conducting a communication campaign called ‘negotiations’,” the Ukraine presidential adviser said.

“It will simply stall for time. In the meantime, it will train its mobilised forces, find additional weapons” and fortify its positions,” he warned.

Despite Russia’s heavy military defeats in recent weeks, including Ukraine retaking the key southern city of Kherson, President Vladimir Putin still thinks “he can destroy Ukraine, this is his obsession” and negotiating with him “makes no sense”, Podolyak argued. He denied the West was trying to pressure Ukraine into negotiating.

“Our partners still think that it is possible to return to the pre-war era when Russia is a reliable partner”.

Following massive Russian withdrawals from the Kyiv region in March, then from the Kharkiv region in the northeast in September, the liberation of Kherson this month marked a “fundamental” turning point in the conflict, according to Podolyak.

Spurred on by its string of military victories, Ukraine can “afford no pause” in its counter-offensive, despite the arrival of winter cold and snow that make the situation on the ground more difficult. “Today, even a little pause just adds to the losses suffered by Ukraine,” said the official.

Longer range missiles

Moscow has been shelling the country’s energy infrastructure for weeks, plunging millions of homes into darkness.

The regions of Zaporizhzhia in southern Ukraine and Lugansk in the east are now the “key directions” for the army, Podolyak said, while refusing to speculate on the possibility of a military operation to retake the Crimean peninsula, which Moscow annexed back in 2014.

Ukrainian authorities are calling for an increase in Western arms deliveries, which is “very important” in winter, he added.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak used his first visit to Kyiv on Saturday to offer a major new air defence package, including 125 anti-aircraft guns.

“We still need 150 to 200 tanks, about 300 armoured vehicles,” a hundred artillery systems, 50-70 multiple rocket launcher systems, including the formidable American HIMARS, of which Ukraine already has several units, as well as “10 to 15 anti-aircraft defence systems to close the sky,” said Podolyak.

Published in Dawn, November 21st, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

No end to gas crisis
Updated 21 Nov, 2022

No end to gas crisis

Pakistan's gas troubles cannot be dealt with on a long-term basis without increasing supplies.
Eight billion people
21 Nov, 2022

Eight billion people

ON Nov 15, the human family welcomed its eight billionth member. Though this has been termed a “milestone in human...
Global Shield
21 Nov, 2022

Global Shield

IT is encouraging to note that Pakistan’s campaign at COP27 to present its case as one of the countries most...
The never march
Updated 20 Nov, 2022

The never march

Mass movements are not commandeered for the sake of deals made away from the public eye.
Preventing disaster
20 Nov, 2022

Preventing disaster

SOMETIMES inattention to commonsense precautions is often all that stands between us and disaster. To prevent that,...
Beleaguered future
20 Nov, 2022

Beleaguered future

IT is more than a case of not investing in Pakistan’s future; the state must be held responsible for the criminal...