DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 20, 2022

World Cup gets underway with stakes high for host Qatar

AFP | Reuters Published November 20, 2022 Updated November 20, 2022 09:22pm
<p>General view of the official mascot La’eeb during the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at the Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar, November 20. — Reuters</p>

General view of the official mascot La’eeb during the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at the Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar, November 20. — Reuters

<p>Dancers perform during the opening ceremony ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group A football match between Qatar and Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha on November 20. — AFP</p>

Dancers perform during the opening ceremony ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group A football match between Qatar and Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha on November 20. — AFP

<p>Qatar’s supporters wave a flag as they arrive at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha, on November 20, 2022, before the kick-off match of the Qatar 2022 World Cup football tournament between Qatar and Ecuador. — AFP</p>

Qatar’s supporters wave a flag as they arrive at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha, on November 20, 2022, before the kick-off match of the Qatar 2022 World Cup football tournament between Qatar and Ecuador. — AFP

<p>A general view of the Al-Janoub Stadium in Al-Wakrah, south of Doha, taken on November 20. — Reuters</p>

A general view of the Al-Janoub Stadium in Al-Wakrah, south of Doha, taken on November 20. — Reuters

The World Cup kicked off in Qatar on Sunday with the Muslim nation, which faced a barrage of criticism over its treatment of foreign workers, LGBT rights and social restrictions, staking its reputation on delivering a smooth tournament.

Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani arrived at the stadium flanked by FIFA president Gianni Infantino, to a roaring crowd, and took their seats alongside other Arab leaders.

A show then unfolded on the pitch, featuring three camels, American actor Morgan Freeman and a performance of a new tournament song called Dreamers featuring singer Jungkook of K-pop boy band BTS, alongside Qatari singer Fahad Al-Kubaisi.

Saudi Arabia’s crown prince and the presidents of Egypt, Turkey and Algeria, as well as the United Nations Secretary-General, are among the leaders in attendance in a tent-shaped stadium ahead of the first match between the hosts and Ecuador.

Qatar, which has denied accusations of abuse of workers and discrimination, and FIFA hope the spotlight will now turn to act on the pitch. Organisers have also denied allegations of bribery for hosting rights.

Inside Al Bayt Stadium many seats were still vacant with gridlock on the expressway leading to the arena, where cheers went up as Qatar’s team appeared for their opening match.

General view before the match at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Qatar. — AFP
General view before the match at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Qatar. — AFP

The football tournament, the first held in the Middle East and the most expensive in its history, is a culmination of Qatar’s soft power push, after a 3-1/2 year boycott by Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain which ended in 2021.

The UAE, whose rapprochement with Doha has been slower than that of Riyadh and Cairo, sent its vice president who is also the ruler of Dubai, where many World Cup fans have opted to stay.

For the first time, a direct commercial flight from Tel Aviv to Doha landed in Qatar on Sunday despite the absence of formal bilateral ties, in a deal brokered by FIFA to carry both Palestinians and Israelis to the tournament.

The Gulf state’s Deputy Prime Minister Khalid Al-Attiyah, in remarks on state media, said Qatar was reaping the benefits of years of “hard work and sound planning”.

Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani arrived at the stadium flanked by FIFA president Gianni Infantino, and took their seats alongside other Arab leaders. — Reuters
Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani arrived at the stadium flanked by FIFA president Gianni Infantino, and took their seats alongside other Arab leaders. — Reuters

On Saturday, FIFA president Gianni Infantino rounded on European critics of Qatar, saying engagement was the only way to improve rights, while Doha has also pointed to labour reforms.

Denmark’s and Germany’s team captains will wear One Love armbands as they prepare to compete in a conservative Muslim state where same-sex relations are illegal. Organisers say all are welcome while warning against public affection.

Throngs of fans were already arriving in Qatar but the main rush will be later this week.

Daniel Oordt from Holland, clad in orange, told Reuters there was a feeling of “constant pressure around you not to say the wrong thing or make the wrong move”.

“It’s not a fun atmosphere to have at a World Cup.”

Argentina fan Julio Cesar though said he expected a great atmosphere. “We’ll drink before the match,” he added after alcohol sales at stadiums were banned.

Visitors sipped beer at the FIFA Fan Festival in central Doha. Outside the city’s edges, hundreds of workers gathered in a sports arena in an industrial zone, without alcohol. They can watch matches there, priced out of the stadiums many toiled to build along with other infrastructure for the event.

“Of course, I didn’t buy a ticket. They’re expensive and I should use that money for other things — like sending it back home to my family,” Ghanaian national Kasim, a security guard who has worked in Qatar for four years, told Reuters.

Gas exporter Qatar is the smallest nation to host football’s biggest global event. Crowd control will be key with some 1.2 million visitors expected — more than a third of its population.

Workers were putting final touches to Doha’s landscape, including draping a purple tarpaulin over an unfinished building near the stadium where the final will be held.

At Lagoona Mall, residents were going about their business.

“I came now because I don’t know how bad the traffic will be later this week,” said Egyptian woman Esraa, grocery shopping

Benzema blow, Brazil arrive

All 32 teams competing at the World Cup have now arrived, with five-time champions Brazil the last to touch down in Doha late on Saturday.

Defending champions France suffered another injury hammer blow early Sunday after confirmation that star striker and Ballon D’Or winner Karim Benzema had been forced out of the tournament with injury.

The Real Madrid star limped out of a training session at the French camp on Saturday evening with a left thigh injury.

The French federation later confirmed in a statement that the 34-year-old would require “a recovery period of three weeks” and would play no part in the competition.

“I am extremely sad for Karim, for whom this World Cup was a major objective,” said France coach Didier Deschamps, who has decided not to replace the forward.

“Despite this new blow for the France team I have full faith in my squad. We will do all we can to rise to the huge challenge that awaits us.”

Benzema’s withdrawal comes with France already battling the injury absence of star midfielders Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante.

Belgium are also reeling from an injury blow after striker Romelu Lukaku was ruled out of the Red Devils’ opening two games as he continues to recover from a hamstring problem.

Australia winger Martin Boyle joined the list of footballers who will play no part in the tournament. Head coach Graham Arnold said the winger had failed to recover from a knee injury.

“We all feel for Martin and it is a cruel blow for him,” Arnold said.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (17)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 20, 2022 01:21pm
Let the greatest 2022 sports show of World Cup Soccer begin in the top oil and gas rich Middle Eastern country and the brave, bold, blazing and brilliant nation of Qatar. Well done, keep it up and hang on tough.
Reply Recommend 0
DO MORE
Nov 20, 2022 01:22pm
Good luck Qatar - we are looking forward to the greatest world cup ever.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Nov 20, 2022 01:39pm
An expenditure of $ 220 billion just for a game for 28 days! Almost every human on the planet would have got $ 27.5 each, if distributed! AQnd thousands of workers died in preparing the arrangements for the event lasting 4 years! What a grave injustice in equal consideration of humanity!
Reply Recommend 0
Chekmate
Nov 20, 2022 01:42pm
Waste of money!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Nov 20, 2022 01:54pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, top country where 6500 slaves died and their families are being refused any sort of assistance, shame on such barbaric country.
Reply Recommend 0
Saeed
Nov 20, 2022 02:05pm
I love Qatar. Qatar is mine. Long Live Tamim. Tamim The Glorious. My favorite leader & Emir. Most humble leader i have ever seen.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Nov 20, 2022 02:26pm
Thousands of Migrant workers dead bodies in the stadium walls.
Reply Recommend 0
Khan
Nov 20, 2022 02:33pm
PTI should use their big screens to broadcast football matches to motivate the youth. Qatari are great hosts and hope this world cup will be the best one.
Reply Recommend 0
Saeed
Nov 20, 2022 02:35pm
Do not forget that so many workers and labors got job in Qatar, they earned money here and sent billions to their families to their home countries. There are 300,000+ Pakistanis in Qatar and all are earning and sending money to Pakistan. When we send money to Pakistan, no one come and ask why you are sending money to Pakistan? Why Qatar Government helping Pakistan when there is flood? Now everyone is having stomachache!! and out of nowhere suddenly everyone started feeling pain for workers?
Reply Recommend 0
Muzammail
Nov 20, 2022 05:01pm
I have no problem with the World Cup taking place in Qatar, all I’m worrying about is that some matches will be refereed by women. This is a much more serious problem than beers and human rights.
Reply Recommend 0
Jamil Soomro, New York City
Nov 20, 2022 05:09pm
This is truly an incredible achievement by Qatar. By successfully hosting the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar has put the stamp on the World Map as being the important country of the World. Congratulations.
Reply Recommend 0
Hashim Bokhari
Nov 20, 2022 05:14pm
@M. Saeed, its 22 billion... Not 220 billion... Its a typo
Reply Recommend 0
Jamil Soomro, New York City
Nov 20, 2022 05:15pm
@M. Emad , Really? You can see them. Do you have a Satellite at home in Dacca Bangla Desh.?
Reply Recommend 0
Gerry Dc
Nov 20, 2022 06:19pm
Good luck Qatar good luck football
Reply Recommend 0
Anjum Ansari
Nov 20, 2022 06:20pm
200 billion USD for World Cup is sheer wastage of money. This will never happen in genuine democracy. n Even spending half of this money for good cause like climate change, health and education can have significant positive outcome.
Reply Recommend 0
Naan Thamizhan
Nov 20, 2022 07:20pm
200 billion! Wow!!
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. AsHamed.
Nov 20, 2022 08:21pm
Do they have a winning team playing?
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

The never march
Updated 20 Nov, 2022

The never march

Mass movements are not commandeered for the sake of deals made away from the public eye.
Preventing disaster
20 Nov, 2022

Preventing disaster

SOMETIMES inattention to commonsense precautions is often all that stands between us and disaster. To prevent that,...
Beleaguered future
20 Nov, 2022

Beleaguered future

IT is more than a case of not investing in Pakistan’s future; the state must be held responsible for the criminal...
IMF delay
Updated 19 Nov, 2022

IMF delay

The implementation of sound economic policies and reforms is the need of the hour.
Tracing the missing
19 Nov, 2022

Tracing the missing

A RENEWED push by the Islamabad High Court to trace missing persons has revived hope that these people might be...
Joyless Punjab
19 Nov, 2022

Joyless Punjab

THE elation was short-lived. When the federal government finally acquiesced to public demands to allow Joyland to be...