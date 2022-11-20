DAWN.COM Logo

Countries agree on ‘loss and damage’ fund in overnight session to approve COP27 deal

Reuters Published November 20, 2022 Updated November 20, 2022 08:31am
<p>Ministers deliver statements during the closing plenary at the COP27 climate summit in Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, November 20. — Reuters</p>

Countries agreed early on Sunday at the COP27 climate summit to set up a fund to help poor countries being battered by climate disasters, but delayed approving a wider deal outlining global resolve to fight climate change.

After tense negotiations that ran through the night, the Egyptian COP27 presidency released a draft text for an overall agreement — and simultaneously called a plenary session to gavel it through as the final, overarching agreement for the UN summit.

The session approved the text’s provision to set up a “loss and damage” fund to help developing countries bear the immediate costs of climate-fuelled events such as storms and floods.

But it kicked many of the most controversial decisions on the fund into next year, when a “transitional committee” would make recommendations for countries to then adopt at the COP28 climate summit in November 2023.

Those recommendations would cover “identifying and expanding sources of funding” — referring to the vexed question of which countries should pay into the new fund.

Calls by developing countries for such a fund have dominated the two-week summit, pushing the talks past their scheduled Friday finish.

Immediately after the plenary approval for the loss and damage fund, however, Switzerland called for a 30-minute suspension for time to study the new text of the overall deal — specifically the language relating to national efforts to cut climate-warming emissions, the Swiss delegate said.

Negotiators late on Saturday had worried about changes being discussed so late in the process.

The document, which forms the overall political deal for COP27, needs approval from the nearly 200 countries at the climate summit in Egypt.

In line with earlier iterations, the draft did not contain a reference requested by India and some other delegations to phasing down use of “all fossil fuels”.

It instead referred to a phase down of coal only, as agreed at last year’s summit.

‘An important first step’

Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman was quick to take to Twitter after the announcement, saying that it had been a “long 30-year journey from demand to formation of the loss and damage fund for 134 countries”.

“We welcome today’s announcement and joint text hammered out through many nights. It’s an important first step in reaffirming the core principles of #climatejustice.”

She went on to say that now that the fund had been established, Pakistan looked forward “to it being operationalised, to actually become a robust body that is able to answer with agility to the needs of the vulnerable, the fragile and those on the frontline of climate disasters”.

“The announcement offers hope to vulnerable communities all over the world who are fighting for their survival from climate stress,” she said.

Rehman also specially thanked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari for “checking in daily after they left Sharm El Sheikh to see where they needed to intervene to help the negotiations”.

“Such solid support kept many of us going just when we thought it’s touch and go,” she said.

Comments (6)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
M. Emad
Nov 20, 2022 08:20am
'Mis-management' --- Pakistan NOT a climate vulnerable country; Mis-management is its problem.
Reply Recommend 0
DEMAGOGUE
Nov 20, 2022 08:29am
Goody goody statements. Hope Ma’am Sherry knew what happened last week. The reports of alleged misappropriation of 4.2 bn rupees by DCs in collusion with Sindh Bank. So far your Sindh Govt failed to recover such a big amount from criminals. Do something.
Reply Recommend 0
MirzaCanada
Nov 20, 2022 08:31am
True leaders include both Bilwal Bhutto Zardari and Shehbaz Sharif. These people are serious. They avoid engaging in the Jalsha and the wrong march.
Reply Recommend 0
abdulazizansari
Nov 20, 2022 08:42am
It’s a welcome collective achievement of poor and vulnerable countries on globe. It just shows that this UN process can achieve results, and that the world can recognize the plight of the vulnerable poor countries by rich polluting nations.
Reply Recommend 0
Gautom
Nov 20, 2022 08:48am
The sticking point was that none of the money should get to China. Also, China was exhorted to be a contributor along with USA and Europe.
Reply Recommend 0
Sheila Kijawani
Nov 20, 2022 09:08am
The world isn’t helping because they see the country’s political parties and establishment are themselves not bothered with Pakistans real issues. They are Too busy with political rhetoric, long marches, custodial torture, harassment, state sponsored kidnappings, videos, bugging etc
Reply Recommend 0

