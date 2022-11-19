DAWN.COM Logo

SBP suspends two exchange firms

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 19, 2022 Updated November 19, 2022 09:36am

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan has suspended, with immediate effect, the authorisation of two exchange companies — Orient Exchange Company-B (Pvt) Ltd and Best Way Exchange Company-B (Pvt) Ltd — for three months due to serious violations of regulatory instructions, said a statement issued by the bank on Friday.

The SBP has advised both the companies to strengthen their internal control functions and submit a report.

Both exchange companies, their head offices, all branches/outlets have been restricted from undertaking any kind of business activity during the suspension period.

Published in Dawn, November 19th, 2022

