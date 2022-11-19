SBP suspends two exchange firms

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan has suspended, with immediate effect, the authorisation of two exchange companies — Orient Exchange Company-B (Pvt) Ltd and Best Way Exchange Company-B (Pvt) Ltd — for three months due to serious violations of regulatory instructions, said a statement issued by the bank on Friday.
The SBP has advised both the companies to strengthen their internal control functions and submit a report.
Both exchange companies, their head offices, all branches/outlets have been restricted from undertaking any kind of business activity during the suspension period.
Published in Dawn, November 19th, 2022