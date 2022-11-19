World Cup poorer without Mane, says Van Dijk

DOHA: Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk says the World Cup will be poorer without his former club-mate Sadio Mane, even though the Dutch now face a weaker Senegal side in their Group ‘A’ opener on Monday.

Mane’s omission is a cruel blow for Senegal, who had high hopes of making a long run in the tournament in Qatar thanks to their star forward.

Mane suffered a shin injury playing for Bayern Munich earlier this month but was named in the World Cup squad in the hope he could regain fitness, but on Thursday Senegal conceded that the former Liverpool player would not make it.

“Unfortunately, today’s MRI shows us that the improvement is not as favourable as we imagined and unfortunately we have to withdraw Sadio from the World Cup,” team doctor Manuel Afonso said in a video on the official Senegal team Twitter account.

Mane’s former team-mate at Liver­pool Van Dijk were set for an on-field reunion as the Netherlands and Sene­gal kick off their World Cup cam­paigns at the Al Thumama Stadium.

“I am very sorry that Sadio misses the match against us because this World Cup simply deserves the best players, Sadio is one of them”, said Van Dijk. “Sadio is world class, he is my friend and I will miss him.”

Van Dijk also echoed coach Louis van Gaal’s sentiment from earlier in the week that the Dutch could be strong competitors at the tournament.

“For me, Argentina, Brazil and France are the favourite countries”, he told reporters. “The Brazilians are always there. The Argentine’s are strong and the French have a great selection. We have a good group, we have a very experienced trainer, but above all we have team spirit.

Meanwhile, Van Dijk’s Dutch team-mate Nathan Ake said that the absence of Mane does not mean the Netherlands are going to underestimate African champions.“It’s going to be very tough,” he told a news conference.

“Senegal has good players and very strong strikers, even without Mane. Missing the World Cup due to an injury is very annoying, not only for him.

“Everyone wants to see the top players at work here. The fact that Mane is not there is therefore a loss for this World Cup,” he said, echoing what captain van Dijk had said earlier.

“But we still have to prepare for a very tough job, because Senegal remains very strong. We’ve analysed them well.”

Ake has bedded down a place in the Dutch back four over the last few months. “I hope I can play on Mon­day but we have many top defenders to pick from,” he said.

But with coach Louis van Gaal expected to play three centre backs, the 27-year-old Manchester City player believed his chances of lining up against Senegal were good.

Published in Dawn, November 19th, 2022