21 killed in Gaza fire

GAZA CITY: Twenty-one people were killed and several others injured on Thursday when a fire broke out in a building where residents attended a party in the Gaza Strip.

Footage circulated on social media and witnesses said the whole residential building caught fire in the Jabalia refugee camp, in northern Gaza Strip, sending flames and smoke from the site.

Witnesses said they could hear screaming, but could not reach the victims to offer help because of the intensity of the fire.

Jabalia is one of eight refugee camps in Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million people and one of the most densely populated areas in the world.

Published in Dawn, November 18th, 2022