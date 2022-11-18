DAWN.COM Logo

21 killed in Gaza fire

Reuters Published November 18, 2022 Updated November 18, 2022 09:20am
Palestinian firefighters extinguish a fire which broke out in one of the apartments in the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza strip, on Thursday. — AFP
GAZA CITY: Twenty-one people were killed and several others injured on Thursday when a fire broke out in a building where residents attended a party in the Gaza Strip.

Footage circulated on social media and witnesses said the whole residential building caught fire in the Jabalia refugee camp, in northern Gaza Strip, sending flames and smoke from the site.

Witnesses said they could hear screaming, but could not reach the victims to offer help because of the intensity of the fire.

Jabalia is one of eight refugee camps in Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million people and one of the most densely populated areas in the world.

Published in Dawn, November 18th, 2022

