There has never been any truth to Imran’s foreign conspiracy claims: US

Dawn.com Published November 17, 2022 Updated November 17, 2022 12:03pm

The United States has asserted that there had never been any truth to former premier Imran Khan’s allegations of Washington orchestrating a regime change conspiracy to oust his government and reiterated its resolve not to let “misinformation” and “propaganda” come in the way of its bilateral ties with Pakistan.

“As we’ve previously said, there has — there is not and there has never been a truth to these allegations, but I don’t have anything additional to offer,” US State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel said during a press briefing on Wednesday when asked to comment on the PTI’s chief’s apparent “backtracking” on the allegations.

Since his removal from public office through a no-confidence vote in April — the first such ouster of any prime minister in Pakistan’s history — Imran has been blaming the US and the incumbent dispensation in Islamabad of colluding and conspiring to overthrow his government.

But in a recent interview to Financial Times, he said he no longer “blamed” the US administration for his removal from power, and that he wanted a “dignified” relationship between Washington and Islamabad.

“As far as I’m concerned it is over, it’s behind me,” he said about the alleged US role in the purported conspiracy.

His remarks were seen by opponents as him backtracking on his allegations but the PTI leadership, including Imran, maintained that his statements were misconstrued and taken out of context.

When Vedant’s comments were sought on the matter on Wednesday, he began by saying: “The US values our longstanding cooperation with Pakistan and has always viewed a prosperous and democratic Pakistan as critical to US interests.

“That remains unchanged.”

He also clarified that the US did not have “a position on one political candidate of a party versus another.

“We support peaceful upholding of democratic, constitutional, and legal principles. And ultimately, we will not let propaganda, misinformation and disinformation get in the way of any bilateral relationship, including our valued bilateral partner with Pakistan.”

Asked to elaborate further, Vendant said, “As we’ve previously said, there has — there is not and there has never been a truth to these allegations, but I don’t have anything additional to offer.”

It was then pointed out to him that in the Financial Times interview, Imran had also termed his visit to Russia on the eve of Moscow’s launch of an offensive on Ukraine “embarrassing”.

The timing of the visit last year was questioned but the then-PTI government had defended the visit, describing it as a move in line with policy shift to geoeconomics.

And Imran also explained to Financial Times that the visit was organised months in advance.

To this end, Vedant said, “I really don’t have anything else to offer on foreign minister — or former prime minister Khan’s comments on that.”

On “rumours” about the PTI leadership meeting the US ambassador in Islamabad, Vendant said, “I don’t have any specific meetings or calls to read out.”

Babban
Nov 17, 2022 11:58am
Patel again! Now they will put the blame on indian lobby.
Reply Recommend 0
Akram
Nov 17, 2022 11:59am
Says the country which told the world that Iraq possessed WMD so let’s attack Iraq. US is the biggest lier in the world.
Reply Recommend 0
Sharlone
Nov 17, 2022 11:59am
That statement may be true, but changing regimes which America does not like is also done often.
Reply Recommend 0
Mak
Nov 17, 2022 11:59am
We as a Nation will never trust you ! Leave us alone . Sensible people do exist in this country .
Reply Recommend 0
Tariq
Nov 17, 2022 11:59am
Because US doesn't consider covert operations to change regimes as conspiracies!
Reply Recommend 0
F Khan
Nov 17, 2022 12:00pm
Everyone speaks lies but IK speaks white lies and black truths.
Reply Recommend 0
Fragile State
Nov 17, 2022 12:00pm
In other words the US who have a policy of regime change have nothing to do with nothing, lets not forget Biden also said the campaign in Afghanistan was a success.........so are they credible?
Reply Recommend 0
Observer 2
Nov 17, 2022 12:00pm
No body believes USA spokesman...US well known for regime change
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Ghazanfar Abbas
Nov 17, 2022 12:01pm
Well IK was right. But might is also right.
Reply Recommend 0
Munna
Nov 17, 2022 12:02pm
Why should we believe an Indian origin US spokesman and not a true Pakistani leader IK Niazi?
Reply Recommend 0
Talha
Nov 17, 2022 12:04pm
Says and country that has attacked free nations on false pretexts and has brought regime changes all over the world.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Nov 17, 2022 12:04pm
@Sharlone, America had done 83 regime changes
Reply Recommend 0
vin
Nov 17, 2022 12:05pm
@Akram, It was told by Germans, and USA attacked to establish human rights. Iraqi had no problem. Why are you concerned about Iraq?
Reply Recommend 0
Maria
Nov 17, 2022 12:06pm
Lol has IK ever stick to one narrative ever???
Reply Recommend 0
vin
Nov 17, 2022 12:06pm
@Sharlone, There was no attack on Pakistan to change the require as claimed by Imran Khan
Reply Recommend 0
Qbmx
Nov 17, 2022 12:06pm
Patel calling IK NAZI a LIAR! well said.
Reply Recommend 0
Usman A
Nov 17, 2022 12:07pm
America can not be trusted many times has us attempted regime change? According to one study, the U.S. performed at least 81 overt and covert known interventions in foreign elections during the period 1946–2000. According to another study, the U.S. engaged in 64 covert and six overt attempts at regime change during the Cold War. It's a part of their history, why would they have not done it this time?
Reply Recommend 0
IK
Nov 17, 2022 12:09pm
Look who’s talking. Liars can never be truthful. Would they ever accept their role in regime change?
Reply Recommend 0
Khan47
Nov 17, 2022 12:09pm
No problem, Imran has himself no issue with it as he now wants to "move forward"
Reply Recommend 0

