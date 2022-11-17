DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 17, 2022

Peshawar's UET professor issued another notice over ‘remarks’ against minister

APP Published November 17, 2022 Updated November 17, 2022 09:46am

PESHAWAR: The University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Peshawar on Wednesday served the second notice on Associate Professor Dr Sajjad Wali Khan (BPS-20) of the Department of Civil Engineering seeking his explanation over his alleged Twitter remarks against higher education minister Kamran Khan Bangash.

The notice read that the associate professor’s remarks against the minister, who was also the pro-VC of the university, were defamatory.

It added that Dr Khan should file response in the next seven days.

The associate professor has already denied the charge.

The tweet attributed to him read, “Your [minister Bangash’s] attention is more towards establishment of new university for political gains rather than quality of education. Your government is simply unable to run the existing universities of KP; destroyed all existing universities of KP, brought them at the verge of financial collapse, diverted all funds towards UET Swat, the message said in reply to a tweet to Minster Kamran Bangash.”

Published in Dawn, November 17th, 2022

