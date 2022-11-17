Sherpao, Aimal raise alarm over ‘growing’ militancy in KP

PESHAWAR: The Qaumi Watan Party and Awami National Party on Wednesday voiced concern about the killing of six policemen in a gun attack on their van in Lakki Marwat district and urged the provincial government to take prompt action to check the growing incidents of militancy.

In separate statements issued here, QWP chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao and ANP provincial president Aimal Wali Khan condemned the militant attack, which, they insisted, showed that the provincial government had lost grip on the matters.

Mr Sherpao sympathised with the families of ambush victims and said the incompetence of the PTI government had allowed militants to regroup in the province.

He said the law and order situation in the province was worsening fast.

Demand immediate corrective steps

“The security situation is deteriorating but the PTI government, instead of prioritising the elimination of terrorism in the province, is busy preparing for [ex-PM’s] Imran Khan’s march on Islamabad. The people are helpless,” he said.

The QWP leader said the entire nation was worried about the growing militancy in the province.

He said the provincial government should take effective measures to improve the law and order situation and end people’s anxiety.

“There are strong fears that the situation will worsen,” he said.

Mr Sherpao also demanded proper compensation for the families of martyred policemen.

Meanwhile, ANP provincial chief Aimal Wali Khan said the government had left Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the mercy of militants, who targeted the police as a soft target.

He condemned the police van attack in Lakki Marwat and said the province was ‘practically’ held hostage by terrorists and the provincial government seemed to be a facilitator.

“Terrorist incidents are happening every day, but the PTI government is still in a state of denial. The martyrdom of six policemen in the ambush is very unfortunate,” he said.

The ANP leader said the province’s police were being targeted by militants with the provincial government being engaged in a power struggle.

He said on one hand, the government held peace jirgas but on the other, the people were being killed.

Mr Aimal said the people held large rallies in different districts and raised voice for peace.

He claimed that there were video clips of militants roaming in Waziristan, while letters were sent to families to pay ransom for their kidnapped members.

“The Swat drama is over but the same drama has begun in Waziristan. All these dramas will have to end,” he said.

Published in Dawn, November 17th, 2022