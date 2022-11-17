No end to health crisis in sight as Sindh govt refuses to resume Covid risk allowance

KARACHI: Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon on Wednesday rejected the protesting healthcare providers’ demand for the resumption of Covid-19 risk allowance, contending that the pandemic no longer posed a threat to public health and that doctors in the province were getting better salaries than their counterparts in other provinces.

But he did not tell any plan to bring back the protesting workers on duty as patients across Sindh continue to suffer due to closure of key services at public sector hospitals for over a month.

Explaining the stance of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) over issues ranging from the appointment of the army chief to the local government elections, the minister at a press conference claimed that the government did not have the money to pay the allowance.

“It will cost the government around Rs22 billion. If the government had funds available, it would have paid them the allowance. Right now, our focus is on the rehabilitation of flood victims. We are offering farmers financial support and aim at building houses for the poor whom the disaster has left homeless,” he said.

Minister says allowance would cost Rs22bn to govt, which has no money

“It’s [allowance] being given during the pandemic, which is now over. Hence, their demand is unfair,” he said.

Answering a question, Mr Memon said that everyone wanted to address the “genuine demands” of the protesting healthcare workers.

“The government would like to resolve the issue but not through pressure (tactics). The profession of medicine is noble. We respect health workers and appreciate their services, especially during the pandemic,” he said.

Asked about the use of force against the protesting workers last week, he said the law of the Red Zone was the same for all citizens.

“People hold protests on streets as well as the press club every day, but nobody stops them. But when you enter the Red Zone then law would be enforced. The government hasn’t stopped them even when they chose to close down outpatient departments in protest, a step that should have been avoided as it has created a lot of problems for patients.”

The minister, however, failed to share a plan with journalists on how to end the sufferings of the poor patients who can’t afford to get treatment at private hospitals.

The public sector hospitals across Sindh are no longer offering key health services to patients.

Meanwhile, representing the protesting doctors, nurses and paramedics, the Grand Health Alliance regretted the “government attitude” and urged PPP chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari to address their grievances.

“Unfortunately, the government isn’t willing to hold dialogue with its own employees due to which all hospitals are vacant now. Patients are running from pillar to post and communicable diseases are spreading,” a spokesperson of the alliance said.

He criticised the elements trying to create a wedge between the alliance and the health minister, and said the GHA condemned statements critical of the health minister, which were being attributed to the alliance

“We want the matter to be resolved through dialogue. The PPP has always supported workers’ rights and we hope that it won’t disappoint us. Otherwise, the workers know to get their rights through the vote,” he said.

The health department last month withdrew the Covid-19 risk allowance on grounds that the pandemic no longer posed a threat to the population.

The allowance was announced over two years ago when the pandemic had struck the country. An amount of Rs17,000 was given to the healthcare providers from grade one to 16 whereas Rs35,000 to those above grade 16. It was discontinued in 2020 as well, but later was resumed following protests.

Published in Dawn, November 17th, 2022