Police working on app to curb cell phone theft: Sindh IGP

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 14, 2022 Updated November 14, 2022 09:55am

KARACHI: Inspector General of Sindh Police Ghulam Nabi Memon has said that efforts are under way to introduce an app to trace snatched and stolen mobile phones.

He said the police were working on the project in collaboration with mobile market associations.

He was speaking at a conference about reforms in policing through technology organised by the Association of Former Inspectors General of Police (AFIGP) at the Garden Police Headquarters on Sunday.

The IGP said that the Sindh police had recently introduced a ‘point me app’ for improving attendance of policemen. He said that the process of obtaining a driving licence had also been improved through an app.

Moreover, with the recent launching of Talash app devices it had become easy to identify criminals and law-abiding citizens.

Former IG Sindh Syed Kaleem Imam opined that modern technology had become imperative for policing.

Published in Dawn, November 14th, 2022

