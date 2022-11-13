At least one dead, multiple wounded in blast in central Istanbul

An explosion in the centre of a busy pedestrian street in central Istanbul left at least one dead and other people wounded and running from the scene of the fiery blast, according to the local governor, published videos and Turkish media.

State broadcaster TRT and other media showed ambulances and police heading to the scene on Istanbul’s popular Istiklal Street in the Beyoglu district. State-owned Anadolu agency said the cause of the blast was not yet known.

The nearby Kasimpasa police station said all crews were at the scene but gave no further details.

The area has been evacuated. Local media said inspectors were on the scene. The Turkish Red Crescent said blood was being transferred to nearby hospitals.

Images shared on social media at the time of the explosion indicated it could be heard from far away and that there were also flames. A wide black crater is also visible in the images as well as several bodies on the ground nearby.

Turkey’s RTUK regulator imposed a broadcast ban on coverage of the blast around an hour after it occurred.

Istiklal avenue was affected during a series of attacks targeting Istanbul in 2015-2016.

More to follow