DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 12, 2022

New Zealand’s Greg Barclay re-elected ICC chairman

AFP Published November 12, 2022 Updated November 12, 2022 07:03pm
<p>A photo of International Cricket Council Chairman Greg Barclay. — ICC</p>

A photo of International Cricket Council Chairman Greg Barclay. — ICC

Greg Barclay was on Saturday re-elected unopposed as independent chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) after Zimbabwe’s Tavengwa Mukuhlani pulled out of contention.

The former New Zealand Cricket boss succeeded Shashank Manohar in 2020 and retained the job for another two years with the board’s full support, the sport’s governing body said.

“Over the last two years we have made significant strides forward with the launch of our global growth strategy that provides clear direction to build a successful and sustainable future for our sport,” said Barclay.

“It is an exciting time to be involved in cricket and I look forward to continuing to work closely with our members to strengthen the game in our core markets as well as grow it beyond that, ensuring more of the world can enjoy cricket.”

Mukuhlani said the continuity of Barclay, an Auckland-based commercial lawyer, was “in the best interests of the sport”.

“I, therefore, decided to withdraw my candidacy,” he added.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

A political solution
Updated 12 Nov, 2022

A political solution

EARLIER this year, the parties that make up the present dispensation made a constitutional effort to dislodge the...
Multiple seats
12 Nov, 2022

Multiple seats

A PRIVATE bill moved in the National Assembly on Thursday by an opposition lawmaker seeking limits on the number of...
Unsporting behaviour
12 Nov, 2022

Unsporting behaviour

AS the kick-off to the World Cup in Qatar nears, there has been a relentless campaign, originating mostly from...
Interest-free economy
11 Nov, 2022

Interest-free economy

Conversion to a interest-free financial system demands thorough and extensive research.
On to the finals
11 Nov, 2022

On to the finals

HISTORY is repeating itself, three decades later. It’s a Pakistan-England final at a World Cup in Australia albeit...
Khokhar’s resignation
11 Nov, 2022

Khokhar’s resignation

IT is the misfortune of Pakistani politics that even those who speak the loudest about their love for democracy ...