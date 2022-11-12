Commission formed to resolve students’ grievances to visit Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: A commission formed on the directives of Islamabad High Court (IHC) to explore the grievances of Baloch students on Friday decided to visit Balochistan next week to meet all stakeholders.

Moreover, it was decided that the commission will interact with mediapersons and social activists over the issue during subsequent meetings.

The seventh meeting of the said commission was held at the Parliament House with Member of National Assembly (MNA) Sardar Akhtar Mengal in the chair. Participants of the meeting deliberated upon the harassment, alleged enforced disappearances and racial profiling of students who belonged to Balochistan and stressed on finding out ways to tackle the challenge.

The commission received a comprehensive briefing from Farkhanda Aurangzeb, member (Balochistan), National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) regarding the work done by the commission concerning the matter of missing persons and performance and achievements of NCHR.

She also touched upon the challenges that NCHR is facing including financial constraints and manpower limitations. She said that available data about missing persons would be shared with the commission at the earliest. Later, she put forward certain recommendations towards short and long term solutions about the issue which were welcomed by the commission.

Convener of the commission was informed that under the directions of the commission, the government of Balochistan has duly notified the establishment of missing persons cell/facilitation desks in each Divisional Headquarters under respective commissioners to obtain the public’s feedback, register complaints and collect/transmit requisite data to the central cell in the Ministry of Interior.

The commission expressed displeasure over not making data public through electronic and print media by the Balochistan government and directed the secretary of the commission to convey reservations to the chief secretary (Balochistan) in this regard.

The commission decided to receive complaints and feedback from the public in connection with the issue of missing Baloch students. A dedicated phone/WhatsApp number, fax, and email address had been provided to the Commission Secretariat through which complainants can access the commission.

Published in Dawn, November 12th, 2022