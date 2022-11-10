DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 10, 2022

JSMU okays plan to set up boys medical college

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 10, 2022 Updated November 10, 2022 09:29am

KARACHI: The syndicate of the Jinnah Sindh medical University (JSMU) has approved establishment of a boys medical college.

The meeting started off with confirmation of minutes of the past syndicate meeting and the last two meetings of the university’s academic council.

Speaking about the need for a boys medical college, JSMU Vice Chancellor Prof Amjad Siraj Memon said that more than 80 per cent of the current enrolment at the university comprised of girls.

And, he explained, though these girls were bright and hardworking, statistics showed that less than 50pc of them would pursue careers after graduating.

“This has caused a lacuna in the healthcare sector as majority of the female students who do join the profession, refuse to work in remote locations and even late shifts in the cities for various reasons,” he regretted.

A boys medical college would fill the gap and provide opportunities for more male students to join the healthcare workforce, he added.

The syndicate members also discussed matters related to contractual employees, internship policy, research funding policy and projects being planned in collaboration with Sindh Employees Social Security Institute (SESSI).

The meeting was attended by universities and boards secretary Muhammad Mureed Rahimoon, health secretary Zulfiqar Ali Shah and Pakistan Medical Council president Prof Noshad Shaikh and Prof A.Q. Mughal, former executive director of the Higher Education Commission, among others.

They paid tribute to Prof Ikhlaq-un-Nabi, former principal of the Sindh Medical College and professor of pharmacology, who passed away recently.

Published in Dawn, November 10th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Changing winds?
10 Nov, 2022

Changing winds?

There have been murmurs that army chief Gen Qamar Bajwa may be asked to stay.
Global responsibility
10 Nov, 2022

Global responsibility

PRIME MINISTER Shehbaz Sharif has rightly reiterated his stand that climate change is a joint global responsibility...
Diamer school arson
10 Nov, 2022

Diamer school arson

THE obscurantists’ war on education continues, as a girls’ school in Gilgit-Baltistan’s Diamer district was...
Unintelligent move
09 Nov, 2022

Unintelligent move

IF Imran Khan is to be believed, Pakistan’s intelligence agencies have been compromised. It is a stunning ...
Foreign currency curbs
09 Nov, 2022

Foreign currency curbs

THE purported government decision to restrict the purchase of foreign currency by individuals to $5,000 per day and...
Security for investors
09 Nov, 2022

Security for investors

FOREIGN investment is amongst the various remedies mentioned for addressing Pakistan’s chronic economic problems....