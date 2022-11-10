JSMU okays plan to set up boys medical college

KARACHI: The syndicate of the Jinnah Sindh medical University (JSMU) has approved establishment of a boys medical college.

The meeting started off with confirmation of minutes of the past syndicate meeting and the last two meetings of the university’s academic council.

Speaking about the need for a boys medical college, JSMU Vice Chancellor Prof Amjad Siraj Memon said that more than 80 per cent of the current enrolment at the university comprised of girls.

And, he explained, though these girls were bright and hardworking, statistics showed that less than 50pc of them would pursue careers after graduating.

“This has caused a lacuna in the healthcare sector as majority of the female students who do join the profession, refuse to work in remote locations and even late shifts in the cities for various reasons,” he regretted.

A boys medical college would fill the gap and provide opportunities for more male students to join the healthcare workforce, he added.

The syndicate members also discussed matters related to contractual employees, internship policy, research funding policy and projects being planned in collaboration with Sindh Employees Social Security Institute (SESSI).

The meeting was attended by universities and boards secretary Muhammad Mureed Rahimoon, health secretary Zulfiqar Ali Shah and Pakistan Medical Council president Prof Noshad Shaikh and Prof A.Q. Mughal, former executive director of the Higher Education Commission, among others.

They paid tribute to Prof Ikhlaq-un-Nabi, former principal of the Sindh Medical College and professor of pharmacology, who passed away recently.

Published in Dawn, November 10th, 2022