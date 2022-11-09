DAWN.COM Logo

Iran’s army issues warning to ‘rioters’ as security forces struggle to suppress unrest

Reuters Published November 9, 2022 Updated November 9, 2022 09:05pm

Iran’s Army Ground Forces Commander said on Wednesday that “rioters” would have no place in the Islamic Republic if the country’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei ordered a tougher crackdown on nationwide protests, the semi-official Mehr news agency reported.

“ … should he decide to deal with them, rioters will no longer have a place in the country,“ Brigadier General Kiumars Heydari said.

Anti-government demonstrations erupted in September after the death of a Kurdish woman, Mahsa Amini, who had been detained by morality police for allegedly flouting the Islamic Republic’s strict dress code imposed on women.

The protests quickly turned into a popular revolt, with people ranging from students to doctors to lawyers to workers to athletes taking part.

Heydari was speaking 40 days after bloodshed in the mostly Sunni town of Zahedan, which has become a flashpoint in the protests.

Amnesty International said security forces killed at least 66 people there on September 30. Authorities in Zahedan sacked the police chief and the head of a police station near where the killings took place.

Iran has executed two Baluch militants convicted of “terrorism” charges dating back to about 2016, the semi-official news agency ILNA reported on Wednesday, in a move that may raise tensions further in the volatile Sistan-Baluchistan province, where Zahedan is located.

The Baluch minority, estimated to number up to two million people, has faced discrimination and repression for decades, according to human rights groups.

Some of the worst unrest has been in areas home to minority ethnic groups with long-standing grievances against the state, including Sistan-Baluchistan and Kurdish regions.

On Wednesday, shopkeepers in some Kurdish cities went on strike to show their respect to the people who were killed in Zahedan, said Kurdish rights group Hengaw.

Shopkeepers in the market town of Valiasr, in Tehran province, also closed their businesses to mark the 40th day since the killings took place, according to HRANA news agency.

The Basij militia and other security forces have taken tough measures hoping to suppress the unrest but the fury has not eased.

While past demonstrations have focused on election results or economic hardships, the current protesters seem determined to secure an entirely new political order in a country where the clerical establishment has ruled since the 1979 revolution.

In an ongoing act of resistance, videos posted on Twitter under the hashtag #TurbanTossing show Iranians sneaking up behind clerics and knocking turbans off their heads.

According to the Iranian human rights group Hengaw, schoolgirls in the city of Qorveh in northwest Iran poured into the streets with slogans and asked other Iranians to join them.

Love Iran
Nov 09, 2022 09:18pm
All Iranians, please stop playing in the hands of enemies of Iran and Islam, please no more violence protest and do it right way with out destroying properties and burning cars and government offices, cooperate with law enforcements and respect Army’s troops. You already recorded your protest and let the government do their job to help everyone in Iran.
Reply Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Nov 09, 2022 09:32pm
Avoid blood shed. Hope sanity will prevail. People will once again start spending normal life.
Reply Recommend 0
acorn
Nov 09, 2022 09:37pm
Apparently the religious elite are having a tough time blaming all this discontent on the USA.
Reply Recommend 0
Aamir Amjad
Nov 09, 2022 09:40pm
Trying to suppress the nation does not work. The sooner these ayatullahs relaize the better or people will lynch them in the streets
Reply Recommend 0
dude
Nov 09, 2022 09:50pm
When the Shah was in power the army was on the side of the people. Where are they now?
Reply Recommend 0
Fahad Ali
Nov 09, 2022 10:05pm
Good job, Iran is a strong country.
Reply Recommend 0
filza
Nov 09, 2022 10:23pm
Iranians are brave people! Respect!
Reply Recommend 0

