Ghulam Fatima's five-for inspires Pakistan to ODI series clean sweep against Ireland

Spinner Ghulam Fatima's maiden five-wicket haul, coupled with half-centuries by Bismah Maroof and Sadaf Shams, helped the Pakistan women's cricket team record a clean sweep in the three-match series against Ireland at the Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday.

According to a press release issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the win will help the hosts take six points for the ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25.

Pakistan are currently in the second spot with 10 points, while India are leading the Championship with 12 points from six games.

Chasing 226 to win, Pakistan's opening batters — who had provided great starts to the innings in the previous two matches — failed to contribute in the third ODI as both batters Muneeba Ali (12) and Sidra Amin (10) were back in the hut after nine overs with 28 runs on the board.

However, the partnership between Shams and Maroof did the magic for Pakistan as the batters knitted a 124-run partnership for the third wicket.

Maroof was sent back to the crease in the 32nd over, but not before scoring 57 off 70.

Right-handed Shams struck seven boundaries during her 80-ball innings.

The unbroken 33-run partnership between Omaima Sohail (25) and Sidra Nawaz (18) also helped Pakistan achieve the target in the 48th over with five wickets to spare.

Earlier, after opting to bat first, Ireland's opening batters knitted an 84-run partnership for the first wicket.

Gaby Lewis was the first one to return back to the hut, scoring 39 off 67 balls, and hitting three fours. Amy Hunter was another significant run-getter for her side, scoring 41.

On the other hand, Ireland were bowled out for 225 in the final over mainly due to Fatima.

The 27-year-old spinner took eight wickets in the series — the highest amongst both teams. Left-arm spinner Nashra Sundhu bagged two wickets for 40 runs, while Fatima Sana and debutant Umm-e-Hani scooped a wicket each.

Both sides will feature next in three T20Is starting on Saturday — which will be played at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated the team for the clean sweep, saying that they had made the nation proud.