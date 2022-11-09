DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 09, 2022

Oil steadies after 3pc drop on demand fears

Reuters Published November 9, 2022 Updated November 9, 2022 09:55am

Oil prices were mostly unchanged in early trade on Wednesday, after sliding three per cent in the previous session on worries about demand stalling on potential new lockdowns in top oil importer China as Covid-19 cases rebound.

Brent crude futures rose two cents to $95.38 a barrel by 0126 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures slipped 4 cents to $88.87 a barrel.

Analysts said market sentiment remains split between worries about a recession hitting demand while supply stays tight as a European ban on Russian crude looms and the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, or Opec, cuts output.

“Unless you think we’re heading into a deep recession, I would expect any market weakness will be short-lived,” said Westpac senior economist Justin Smirk.

Industry data showing a bigger-than-expected build in US crude stockpiles kept a lid on gains on Wednesday.

US crude oil inventories rose by about 5.6 million barrels for the week ended Nov 4, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures.

By comparison, seven analysts polled by Reuters estimated on average that crude inventories rose by about 1.4m barrels.

Last week the market had latched on to hopes that China might be moving toward easing Covid curbs, but over the weekend health officials said they would stick to their “dynamic-clearing” approach to new infections.

“With that (China reopening) narrative getting pushed back, coupled with a considerable build on US inventory data, implying dimming US demand, the recessionary crews are back out in full force this morning in Asia,” said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

In another bearish sign, API data showed gasoline inventories rose by about 2.6m barrels, against analysts’ forecasts for a 1.1m drawdown.

The market will be looking out for official US inventory data from the Energy Information Administration due at 10:30am EST (1530 GMT) for a further view on demand in the world’s biggest economy.

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (1)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Constantine
Nov 09, 2022 10:02am
Anyway oil prices don’t affect pakistan since the nation gets it via deferred payment (ie, free).
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Unintelligent move
09 Nov, 2022

Unintelligent move

IF Imran Khan is to be believed, Pakistan’s intelligence agencies have been compromised. It is a stunning ...
Foreign currency curbs
09 Nov, 2022

Foreign currency curbs

THE purported government decision to restrict the purchase of foreign currency by individuals to $5,000 per day and...
Security for investors
09 Nov, 2022

Security for investors

FOREIGN investment is amongst the various remedies mentioned for addressing Pakistan’s chronic economic problems....
Delayed FIR
Updated 08 Nov, 2022

Delayed FIR

Due to the inordinate delay, the deadlock raised questions regarding institutional exceptionalism.
Battling bandits
08 Nov, 2022

Battling bandits

WHILE urban Sindh, particularly Karachi, suffers from an epidemic of street crime, it is apparent that lawbreakers...
Turning the tide?
08 Nov, 2022

Turning the tide?

A YEAR on, a similar outcome — only this can get even better. Pakistan are once again in the semi-finals of the...