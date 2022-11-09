DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 09, 2022

Spyware used ‘illegitimately’ in four EU states, say MEPs

AFP Published November 9, 2022 Updated November 9, 2022 09:04am

BRUSSELS: Spyware has been used “illegitimately” to conduct surveillance in at least four EU countries — Greece, Spain, Poland and Hungary — according to a draft report by the European Parliament presented on Tuesday.

“The abuse of spyware in EU member states is a grave threat to democracy on the entire continent,” the lawmaker who led the work on the report, Dutch MEP Sophie in ‘t Veld, told a news conference. She said that in a democracy putting people under surveillance should be an exception.

“It should not be possible to abuse it for political purposes ... or for the purposes of hanging on to power, manipulating elections, or for the purposes of covering up corruption,” In ‘t Veld said.

She added that national governments should “be accountable to the citizens, be accountable to the public, you know, be accountable to the persons which have been illegitimately targeted.” The issue has taken on greater importance in the EU legislature as evidence has piled up of several countries — EU member states among them — using spyware planted on people’s mobile phones to secretly monitor their communications.

Much attention has been given to the Pegasus spyware programme, created by an Israeli company, NSO Group, and sold to governments around the world.

A multinational journalistic investigation last year revealed Pegasus had been used against human rights activists, politicians, journalists and others. But other spyware programmes are also involved.

In Europe, Greece’s government has been caught out by allegations it used software called “Predator” to try to spy on the leader of the opposition.

That led to Greece’s intelligence chief and a close aide to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis being forced to resign. Greek journalists have also taken legal action after determin.

Published in Dawn, November 9th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (1)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Kala Chasma Khan
Nov 09, 2022 09:16am
Imran Khan is on record in an interview with Mansoor Khan saying he knows about agencies recording and he had no problem with it! That is permission to tap from a sitting PM the highest authority in the country, even if only on paper!
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Unintelligent move
09 Nov, 2022

Unintelligent move

IF Imran Khan is to be believed, Pakistan’s intelligence agencies have been compromised. It is a stunning ...
Foreign currency curbs
09 Nov, 2022

Foreign currency curbs

THE purported government decision to restrict the purchase of foreign currency by individuals to $5,000 per day and...
Security for investors
09 Nov, 2022

Security for investors

FOREIGN investment is amongst the various remedies mentioned for addressing Pakistan’s chronic economic problems....
Delayed FIR
Updated 08 Nov, 2022

Delayed FIR

Due to the inordinate delay, the deadlock raised questions regarding institutional exceptionalism.
Battling bandits
08 Nov, 2022

Battling bandits

WHILE urban Sindh, particularly Karachi, suffers from an epidemic of street crime, it is apparent that lawbreakers...
Turning the tide?
08 Nov, 2022

Turning the tide?

A YEAR on, a similar outcome — only this can get even better. Pakistan are once again in the semi-finals of the...