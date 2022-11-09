DAWN.COM Logo

Italy unearths exceptional haul of ancient bronze statues

AFP Published November 9, 2022 Updated November 9, 2022 09:21am
A NEWLY discovered 2,300-year-old bronze statue is seen in this handout photo released on Tuesday.—Reuters
ROME: Italian archaeologists announced on Tuesday the extraordinary discovery of more than 20 bronze statues created over 2,000 years ago, almost perfectly preserved in the mud of hot springs in Tuscany.

The statues depict deities venerated at a sanctuary in San Casciano dei Bagni, established first by the Etruscans and then expanded under the Romans, according to Italy’s culture ministry.

Votive offerings and around 5,000 gold, silver and bronze coins were also found during three years of excavations at the site, which has drawn visitors to its natural thermal waters for more than two millennia.

Jacopo Tabolli, the Etruscan specialist who led the project, called it an “unparallelled” discovery that promised to shed new light on the period when the bronzes were created, from around the 2nd century BC to the first century AD.

It was during this time that the ancient civilisation of the Etruscans, conquered by Rome, was gradually absorbed into the Roman Empire.

“The Tuscan site is the largest deposit of bronze statues from the Etruscan and Roman age ever discovered in ancient Italy and one of the most significant in the entire Mediterranean,” Tabolli said. “It is unparallelled, especially because until now the statues from that period have mainly been terracotta.” The hot spring water preserved the items to such an extent that inscriptions in Etruscan and Latin are still visible, including names of powerful Etruscan families.

