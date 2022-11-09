DAWN.COM Logo

Four exploration blocks awarded

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 9, 2022 Updated November 9, 2022 08:40am

KARACHI: The government provisionally awarded four new exploration blocks to the joint ventures of Pakistan Petroleum Ltd (PPL), Oil and Gas Develo­pment Company Ltd (OGDC) and Mari Petroleum Company Ltd (MPCL), the companies announced on the Pakistan Stock Excha­nge on Tuesday.

The operator of Shaigalu block will be PPL with a 40 per cent stake while MPCL and OGDC will control 30pc shareholding each.

The operator of South Pishin block will be MPCL with a share of 37pc. Its joint venture partners will be PPL (35pc) and OGDC (28pc).

Tanishpa block will be operated by OGDC (37pc) with PPL and MPCL with 35pc and 28pc shareholding, respectively.

The last block of Lugai will have OGDC as its operator with a stake of 40pc. PPL and MPCL will control a 30pc stake each.

Published in Dawn, November 9th, 2022

