Sanaullah says Arshad Sharif killed in ‘targeted attack’

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday said that journalist Arshad Sharif was killed in a “targeted attack”, stating that no evidence was found to support the narrative that he was shot dead in a case of “mistaken identity”.

On the night of October 23, Sharif was shot dead in Kenya allegedly by the local police. Initially, the Kenyan media quoted the local police as saying Sharif was shot dead by police in a case of “mistaken identity”.

However, reports from the Kenyan media later reconstructed the events surrounding the killing, stating that an occupant in Sharif’s car at the time of his killing was believed to have shot at paramilitary General Service Unit (GSU) officers.

The government subsequently formed a team which travelled to Kenya to investigate the killing.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad today, Sanaullah said that the team had briefed him about the investigation after returning from Kenya.

“We have decided to request the foreign minister and ambassador to provide the data collected by Kenyan officials.

“Prima facie, it is a targeted murder as the narrative of ‘mistaken identity’ has not been proven […] and there are many doubts,” he said, adding that further information would only emerge after a detailed investigation was conducted.

Sanaullah also said that shots were fired at Sharif’s car in a “very technical manner”.

“How did the police know where Arshad was sitting [in the car]? In my view, the shooters knew who Arshad Sharif was and where he was sitting in the vehicle. The driver also knew what was about to happen where.”

The minister said that the police had not yet returned the belongings acquired from the crime scene. “We have gotten a lot of things […] but some of them are still in their [Kenyan police’s] custody.”

Talking about the grievances of Sharif’s mother regarding the investigation, Sanaullah said that the chief justice could take her feedback regarding it and appoint a new head of the commission to probe the murder.

“We would be more satisfied with that. I am hopeful that the suspects would be identified soon,” he added.

Last week, in a letter to the SC, Sharif’s mother had requested the CJP to set up a judicial commission comprising senior Supreme Court judges to determine the real motive and identify criminals behind her son’s killing.

PM Shehbaz writes letter to CJP

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has written a letter to the Chief Justice of Pakistan requesting him to constitute a judicial commission to probe Sharif’s killing.

The letter, shared by the Information Ministry, demanded that the commission should comprise all the available Supreme Court judges and raised the following questions that needed to be investigated.

What procedure did Arshad Sharif adopt to travel abroad in August 2022? Who facilitated Arshad Sharif’s departure abroad? Was any federal or provincial agency, institution, or administration aware of the threats to Arshad Sharif’s life? If Arshad Sharif’s life was threatened, what measures were taken to protect him? What circumstances led Arshad Sharif to go to Kenya from the UAE? What is the “real truth” behind the shooting of Arshad Sharif? Is Arshad Sharif’s death really a case of mistaken identity or is it the result of a criminal game?

The letter highlighted that the formation of the commission was necessary to maintain the “rule of law” in the country. “The federal government will provide full support to the commission in fulfilling this responsibility,” he promised.

The premier further said that immediately after Sharif’s death, the government had formed a committee and sent it to Kenya. “But doubts were expressed on the federal government and state institutions.”

The letter called on the SC to form the commission immediately to “restore public confidence”, adding that if an impartial body did not investigate the matter, there could be a risk of long-term damage to the country.