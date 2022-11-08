DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 08, 2022

Sanaullah says Arshad Sharif killed in ‘targeted attack’

Dawn.com Published November 8, 2022 Updated November 8, 2022 05:50pm
<p>Interior Minister Rana Sanullah addresses a press conference in Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV</p>

Interior Minister Rana Sanullah addresses a press conference in Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday said that journalist Arshad Sharif was killed in a “targeted attack”, stating that no evidence was found to support the narrative that he was shot dead in a case of “mistaken identity”.

On the night of October 23, Sharif was shot dead in Kenya allegedly by the local police. Initially, the Kenyan media quoted the local police as saying Sharif was shot dead by police in a case of “mistaken identity”.

However, reports from the Kenyan media later reconstructed the events surrounding the killing, stating that an occupant in Sharif’s car at the time of his killing was believed to have shot at paramilitary General Service Unit (GSU) officers.

The government subsequently formed a team which travelled to Kenya to investigate the killing.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad today, Sanaullah said that the team had briefed him about the investigation after returning from Kenya.

“We have decided to request the foreign minister and ambassador to provide the data collected by Kenyan officials.

“Prima facie, it is a targeted murder as the narrative of ‘mistaken identity’ has not been proven […] and there are many doubts,” he said, adding that further information would only emerge after a detailed investigation was conducted.

Sanaullah also said that shots were fired at Sharif’s car in a “very technical manner”.

“How did the police know where Arshad was sitting [in the car]? In my view, the shooters knew who Arshad Sharif was and where he was sitting in the vehicle. The driver also knew what was about to happen where.”

The minister said that the police had not yet returned the belongings acquired from the crime scene. “We have gotten a lot of things […] but some of them are still in their [Kenyan police’s] custody.”

Talking about the grievances of Sharif’s mother regarding the investigation, Sanaullah said that the chief justice could take her feedback regarding it and appoint a new head of the commission to probe the murder.

“We would be more satisfied with that. I am hopeful that the suspects would be identified soon,” he added.

Last week, in a letter to the SC, Sharif’s mother had requested the CJP to set up a judicial commission comprising senior Supreme Court judges to determine the real motive and identify criminals behind her son’s killing.

PM Shehbaz writes letter to CJP

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has written a letter to the Chief Justice of Pakistan requesting him to constitute a judicial commission to probe Sharif’s killing.

The letter, shared by the Information Ministry, demanded that the commission should comprise all the available Supreme Court judges and raised the following questions that needed to be investigated.

  1. What procedure did Arshad Sharif adopt to travel abroad in August 2022?
  2. Who facilitated Arshad Sharif’s departure abroad?
  3. Was any federal or provincial agency, institution, or administration aware of the threats to Arshad Sharif’s life?
  4. If Arshad Sharif’s life was threatened, what measures were taken to protect him?
  5. What circumstances led Arshad Sharif to go to Kenya from the UAE?
  6. What is the “real truth” behind the shooting of Arshad Sharif?
  7. Is Arshad Sharif’s death really a case of mistaken identity or is it the result of a criminal game?

The letter highlighted that the formation of the commission was necessary to maintain the “rule of law” in the country. “The federal government will provide full support to the commission in fulfilling this responsibility,” he promised.

The premier further said that immediately after Sharif’s death, the government had formed a committee and sent it to Kenya. “But doubts were expressed on the federal government and state institutions.”

The letter called on the SC to form the commission immediately to “restore public confidence”, adding that if an impartial body did not investigate the matter, there could be a risk of long-term damage to the country.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (8)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Mehboob
Nov 08, 2022 04:54pm
You are the main suspect Mr. Interior Minister. Remember model town massacre.
Reply Recommend 0
AHAQ
Nov 08, 2022 05:00pm
How come he was throwing out misinformation for the last few weeks about mistaken identity and now all of a sudden he seems to be coming to his senses after IHC has taken up the case. This man is double faced criminal himself.
Reply Recommend 0
Rafi
Nov 08, 2022 05:06pm
Who is good at "technical shooting" in the country?
Reply Recommend 0
Tahir
Nov 08, 2022 05:08pm
Sherlock Holmes speaks!
Reply Recommend 0
MOAZ
Nov 08, 2022 05:12pm
This man acts like the judge jury prosecutor and executioner of cases in which his government is involved
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. AsHamed.
Nov 08, 2022 05:15pm
Whoever sent him there know what really happened.
Reply Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Nov 08, 2022 06:01pm
Who killed him? Why? For what?
Reply Recommend 0
Waz
Nov 08, 2022 06:06pm
We lost a very very precious life. Still can’t believe an intelligent man like him with a beautiful innocent smile is no longer among us. These goons are still misleading people.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Delayed FIR
Updated 08 Nov, 2022

Delayed FIR

Due to the inordinate delay, the deadlock raised questions regarding institutional exceptionalism.
Battling bandits
08 Nov, 2022

Battling bandits

WHILE urban Sindh, particularly Karachi, suffers from an epidemic of street crime, it is apparent that lawbreakers...
Turning the tide?
08 Nov, 2022

Turning the tide?

A YEAR on, a similar outcome — only this can get even better. Pakistan are once again in the semi-finals of the...
Democrats, dictators & demagogues
Updated 07 Nov, 2022

Democrats, dictators & demagogues

THE system is imploding, spectacularly — collapsing under the weight of the multiple distortions created by ...
Revenue gaps
07 Nov, 2022

Revenue gaps

THAT the government is likely to soon take significant measures to fill the gap in its revenues due to shrinking...
Dispossessed in Karachi
07 Nov, 2022

Dispossessed in Karachi

THE PPP continues to trot out the ‘roti, kapra aur makaan’ slogan whenever it wants to project a...