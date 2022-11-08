Judge recuses himself from Imran’s plea against FIA notice

LAHORE: Justice Ali Zia Bajwa of the Lahore High Court on Monday recused himself from hearing a petition of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan challenging a call-up notice issued by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in the prohibited funding case.

The judge recused himself from the matter for personal reasons and sent the petition to the LHC chief justice for placing it before any other appropriate bench.

The former prime minister had filed the petition on Saturday and the FIA issued him the call-up notice for appearing before an investigation team on Nov 7.

The petition contended that the agency had no power to proceed in the matter, especially when the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) did not even hold that any law had been violated in opening or operating the bank accounts in question. It submitted that the ECP never directed the FIA or any other agency to inquire into any aspect of the bank accounts.

It alleged that the agency had been taking dictation from the federal government to probe the matter.

The petition asked the court to quash the impugned notice and also declare the FIA inquiry illegal and without lawful authority.

Published in Dawn, November 8th, 2022