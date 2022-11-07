DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 07, 2022

Stocks jump 318 points on expected $13bn from Saudi, China

Talqeen Zubairi Published November 7, 2022 Updated November 7, 2022 11:02am
<p>A snapshot of trading activity at the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Monday. — Photo via PSX website</p>

A snapshot of trading activity at the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Monday. — Photo via PSX website

The stock market opened the week in green owing to Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’s statement last week that Pakistan had secured about $13 billion in additional financial support from China and Saudi Arabia, analysts said.

The benchmark KSE-100 index gained 317.68 points, or 0.76 per cent, to reach 42,173.99 points at 10:04am.

Head of Equities at Intermarket Securities, Raza Jafri, said while the stock market rose in reaction to expected support from China and Saudi Arabia which would help the country’s balance of payments position, the gains were in check since political developments loomed large in the background.

He was referring to the resumption of the PTI’s long march to Islamabad on Tuesday (tomorrow), which was halted last week after the assassination attempt on party chief Imran Khan.

Aba Ali Habib Securities Head of Research Salman Naqvi seconded Jafri’s view, saying that besides China and Saudi Arabia, Pakistan was also receiving “good support” from other countries such as Qatar.

“This is good news and Ishaq Dar says the dollar will come below Rs200 soon. The last two days have gone by without problems so the tension on the political front has been reduced. This is the reason the market is performing well,” he commented.

Meanwhile, First National Equities Limited Director Amir Shehzad said political temperature that had increased after Thursday’s attack on Imran had “cooled down a bit”. Consequently, investors had regained confidence.

“Hopefully, things will remain in control in the future and … the market should perform better from here on,” he added.

On Friday, the index had tanked as soon as the opening bell rang and then kept losing ground throughout the day. The growing political conflict after the attack on Imran made investors shy away from the equity market and dried up volumes across the board.

Later that day, Finance Minister Dar told journalists that during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recent visit to Beijing, the Chinese leadership promised to roll over $4bn in sovereign loans, refinance $3.3bn commercial bank loans and increase currency swap by about $1.45bn — from 30bn yuan to 40bn yuan. The total worked out at $8.75bn.

“They promised the security of financial support,” Dar said and quoted Chinese President Xi Jinping as telling Shehbaz, “don’t worry, we will not let you down.”

Responding to a question, he said Saudi Arabia had also “given a positive response” to Pakistan’s request for increasing its financing by another $3bn to $6bn and doubling its deferred oil facility of $1.2bn.

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (2)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Realistic
Nov 07, 2022 11:04am
Early election is the only solution. Let people decide
Reply Recommend 0
Azaad
Nov 07, 2022 11:20am
@Realistic, agree 100%
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Democrats, dictators & demagogues
Updated 07 Nov, 2022

Democrats, dictators & demagogues

THE system is imploding, spectacularly — collapsing under the weight of the multiple distortions created by ...
Revenue gaps
07 Nov, 2022

Revenue gaps

THAT the government is likely to soon take significant measures to fill the gap in its revenues due to shrinking...
Dispossessed in Karachi
07 Nov, 2022

Dispossessed in Karachi

THE PPP continues to trot out the ‘roti, kapra aur makaan’ slogan whenever it wants to project a...
Climate conference
06 Nov, 2022

Climate conference

THE timing of this year’s Conference of the Parties, or COP27, could not be better for the Global South; many...
Whither restraint?
06 Nov, 2022

Whither restraint?

IT seems that no matter how frantically the nation cries out for some mature leadership, those at the top keep...
Toxic mindset
Updated 06 Nov, 2022

Toxic mindset

The Constitution treats human dignity as an inviolable right.