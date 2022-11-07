DAWN.COM Logo

‘India’s first voter’ dies aged 105

Monitoring Desk Published November 7, 2022 Updated November 7, 2022 09:42am
A file photo of Shyam Saran Negi. — Picture via Times of India.
Shyam Saran Negi, the man dubbed “India’s first voter” has died at the age of 105 in Kalpa in Himachal Pradesh, BBC reported on Sunday.

He was thought to be the first person to cast a vote in the general elections in 1951, the first electoral exercise held in India after its independence from British rule. The polling booth in his state had opened five months early in 1951 for the 1952 election to avoid heavy snow, BBC added.

Since then, he had cast a vote in every general and state election, with his 34th – and the final – vote in the Himachal Pradesh assembly polls through postal ballot on November 2, said The Wire

In 2014, Mr Negi was made a brand ambassador for the Election Commission of India in a bid to encourage voting and starred in a Google video encouraging people to vote in the year’s general election, according to BBC.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jairam Thakur have condoled Mr Negi’s death.

Published in Dawn, November 7th, 2022

M. Emad
Nov 07, 2022 09:58am
● Elections 1951 --- ‘India’s first voter’ dies aged 105 in 2022. ● Elections 1970 --- ‘Pakistan’s first voter’ killed in 1971.
Shaun
Nov 07, 2022 10:36am
@M. Emad , You know your history. Well done.
