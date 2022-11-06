DAWN.COM Logo

Shaheen helps Pakistan limit Bangladesh to 127-8 in do-or-die clash

AFP Published November 6, 2022 Updated November 6, 2022 11:08am
Pakistan restricted Bangladesh to 127/8. — Photo courtesy: ICC Twitter
Fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi took four wickets as Pakistan held Bangladesh to 127-8 at the Twenty20 World Cup with a place in the semi-finals on the line on Sunday.

The winner of the Super 12 contest in Adelaide will move into the semi-finals alongside India — who qualified after the Netherlands stunned South Africa — from Group 2.

Shaheen, who returned his T20 best figures of 4-22, struck early for Pakistan as the left-arm quick sent back Liton Das for 10 after Bangladesh elected to bat first.

Das, who gave India a scare with his 27-ball 60 in a narrow defeat at the Adelaide Oval, looked dangerous with a six off Shaheen but three balls later gave away a catch at gully.

Najmul Hossain Shanto capitalised on a reprieve when the usually safe Shadab Khan dropped the left-handed batsman on 11 at short extra. The opener went on to top-score with 54.

Shanto put on 52 runs with Soumya Sarkar, who came out attacking.

Soumya hit 20 off 17 before an attempted reverse paddle sweep cost him his wicket off Shadab, who struck again on the next delivery, albeit amid controversy.

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan was given out lbw but he reviewed the decision and it appeared from replays that the ball grazed the bat before it hit the pad, but the third umpire upheld the on-field call.

Shakib looked stunned, waved his hands and didn't want to walk off.

A Shadab hat-trick was averted by Afif Hossain. Shakib's wicket seemed to affect the Bangladesh batsmen, who suddenly looked out of sorts.

Off-spinner Iftikhar Ahmed bowled Shanto soon after the batsman reached his second T20 fifty.

Bangladesh lost regular wickets and Shaheen struck twice in one over and then picked a fourth for the first time in his T20 career.

Afif Hossain hit an unbeaten 24.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 06, 2022 11:15am
Well played green shirts. As always, keep it up and hang on tough.
Reply Recommend 0
Amin
Nov 06, 2022 11:26am
Pakistan zindabad!
Reply Recommend 0
Asif
Nov 06, 2022 11:30am
Clearly It was a mistake by the third umpire but at least it wasn’t cheating by any Pakistani player like what Kohli did to Bangladesh.
Reply Recommend 0
Junaid
Nov 06, 2022 11:33am
Pathetic batting of Babar Azam continues
Reply Recommend 0
Crickfried
Nov 06, 2022 11:37am
Bangladesh wins
Reply Recommend 0
HumaN
Nov 06, 2022 11:38am
@Asif, pot calling the kettle black.
Reply Recommend 0
Hope786
Nov 06, 2022 11:39am
Pakistans plan will be to beat BD without losing too many wickets to have a better average and a chance to the semis. Working so far.
Reply Recommend 0
Waseem
Nov 06, 2022 11:41am
@Asif, not a mistake. That distance is considered as a umpire call and he was given out on the field.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Hamad
Nov 06, 2022 11:43am
@Asif, Kohli did not cheat!
Reply Recommend 0
Abdul Siddiqi
Nov 06, 2022 11:45am
Baber Azam should be retired. He almost made the match difficult to win. He has become an old gun now.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 06, 2022 11:45am
Great move and excellent news sending shocking waves in the corridors of power at Old and New Delhi as well as in the ranks and columns of I.C.C. (Indian Cricket Council) at this crucial, critical, caviling, carping and compelling point in time and history.
Reply Recommend 0
Khan
Nov 06, 2022 11:52am
Babar and Rizwan trying there level best that Pakistan shud go early back home
Reply Recommend 0

