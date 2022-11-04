KP govt chalks out rehab plan for flood-hit districts

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has chalked a plan to carry out rehabilitation and compensation activities in the flood-affected districts of the province.

According to a handout, “Flood Response Plan 2022” will be enforced in phases to rehabilitate the damaged infrastructure and compensate the affected people for the losses caused by recent floods.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has also approved establishment of Climate Resilient Infrastructure Fund, which in addition to providing financial assistance will also provide advisory to infrastructure developers.

The decision was taken in a meeting held here with chief minister in the chair.

Regarding the Climate Resilient Infrastructure Fund, Mahmood Khan directed the authorities concerned to work out modalities and submit formal proposals at the earliest for approval by the competent forum.

He said that through the fund, climate resilient infrastructure would be constructed as a part of long term planning of the government for prevention of natural disasters.

The meeting was briefed about different aspects of the plan, damage caused by floods and steps being taken for rehabilitation of the infrastructure.

The chief minister directed strict monitoring of rehabilitation-related activities. He said that a three-tier setup was put in place to ensure efficient utilisation of funds. The monitoring and accountability will be carried out at district, departmental and at provincial level by the monitoring and evaluation cell to ensure optimum and effective utilisation of resources to meet targets.

The meeting was informed that losses caused floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were estimated at Rs120.2 billion.

Published in Dawn, November 4th, 2022