DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 04, 2022

KP govt chalks out rehab plan for flood-hit districts

Bureau Report Published November 4, 2022 Updated November 4, 2022 10:14am

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has chalked a plan to carry out rehabilitation and compensation activities in the flood-affected districts of the province.

According to a handout, “Flood Response Plan 2022” will be enforced in phases to rehabilitate the damaged infrastructure and compensate the affected people for the losses caused by recent floods.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has also approved establishment of Climate Resilient Infrastructure Fund, which in addition to providing financial assistance will also provide advisory to infrastructure developers.

The decision was taken in a meeting held here with chief minister in the chair.

Regarding the Climate Resilient Infrastructure Fund, Mahmood Khan directed the authorities concerned to work out modalities and submit formal proposals at the earliest for approval by the competent forum.

He said that through the fund, climate resilient infrastructure would be constructed as a part of long term planning of the government for prevention of natural disasters.

The meeting was briefed about different aspects of the plan, damage caused by floods and steps being taken for rehabilitation of the infrastructure.

The chief minister directed strict monitoring of rehabilitation-related activities. He said that a three-tier setup was put in place to ensure efficient utilisation of funds. The monitoring and accountability will be carried out at district, departmental and at provincial level by the monitoring and evaluation cell to ensure optimum and effective utilisation of resources to meet targets.

The meeting was informed that losses caused floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were estimated at Rs120.2 billion.

Published in Dawn, November 4th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Tragedy averted
04 Nov, 2022

Tragedy averted

THE nation has narrowly avoided a grave tragedy thanks to sheer good luck and the quick thinking of one courageous...
Dictatorial leanings
04 Nov, 2022

Dictatorial leanings

WILL we ever learn? Having failed to counter its opponents politically, yet another government is willing to become ...
Smog season
04 Nov, 2022

Smog season

IT is that time of the year again, when a toxic blanket of smog descends upon Lahore, creating major health issues...
Missing in action
Updated 03 Nov, 2022

Missing in action

It is high time Ishaq Dar lives up to the responsibility that he lobbied and fought for.
Reviving agriculture?
03 Nov, 2022

Reviving agriculture?

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced his plan to support the country’s agriculture sector that has been...
Jirga’s demands
03 Nov, 2022

Jirga’s demands

A GRAND jirga of elders and politicians organised in Lower Dir last week, which demanded that the state take action...