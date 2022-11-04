DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 04, 2022

Stocks continue upward rally on cherry-picking

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 4, 2022 Updated November 4, 2022 08:58am

KARACHI: Positive momentum continued on the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Thursday even though the benchmark opened in the red territory.

Arif Habib Ltd said the index bounced back and made an intraday high of 288.87 points while investors opted for value hunting in main-board stocks. Healthy volumes were recorded across the board, although third-tier stocks remained volume leaders.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti said stocks closed higher on a strong earnings outlook.

Surging global crude oil prices, record earnings in the banking sector, expectations for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor expansion and the yuan clearing deal helped the index close on a positive note.

As a result, the KSE-100 index settled at 42,090.71 points, up 146.12 points or 0.35 per cent from the preceding session.

The trading volume increased 41.3pc to 325.7 million shares while the traded value went up 15.1pc to $32.5m on a day-on-day basis.

Stocks contributing significantly to the traded volume included Hascol Petroleum Ltd (78.5m shares), WorldCall Telecom Ltd (33.1m shares), Ghani Global Holdings Ltd (17.5m shares), Dewan Cement Ltd (16.1m shares) and Cnergyico PK Ltd (11.8m shares).

Sectors that contributed to the index performance were technology and communication (67.9 points), exploration and production (26.4 points), commercial banking (17.7 points), cement (14.4 points) and pharmaceutical (8.7 points).

Companies registering the biggest increase in their share prices in absolute terms were Good Luck Industries Ltd (Rs51.76), Sapphire Fibres Ltd (Rs47.71), Reliance Cotton Spinning Mills Ltd (Rs41.88), Bata Pakistan Ltd (Rs27.50) and Pakistan Tobacco Company Ltd (Rs20).

Shares that declined the most in rupee terms were Nestle Pakistan Ltd (Rs120), Sapphire Textile Mills Ltd (Rs25), the Thal Industries Corporation Ltd (Rs22.46), Blessed Textiles Ltd (Rs19.88) and Otsuka Pakistan Ltd (Rs7.91).

Foreign investors remained net sellers as they offloaded shares worth $1.25m.

Published in Dawn, November 4th, 2022

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Tragedy averted
04 Nov, 2022

Tragedy averted

THE nation has narrowly avoided a grave tragedy thanks to sheer good luck and the quick thinking of one courageous...
Dictatorial leanings
04 Nov, 2022

Dictatorial leanings

WILL we ever learn? Having failed to counter its opponents politically, yet another government is willing to become ...
Smog season
04 Nov, 2022

Smog season

IT is that time of the year again, when a toxic blanket of smog descends upon Lahore, creating major health issues...
Missing in action
Updated 03 Nov, 2022

Missing in action

It is high time Ishaq Dar lives up to the responsibility that he lobbied and fought for.
Reviving agriculture?
03 Nov, 2022

Reviving agriculture?

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced his plan to support the country’s agriculture sector that has been...
Jirga’s demands
03 Nov, 2022

Jirga’s demands

A GRAND jirga of elders and politicians organised in Lower Dir last week, which demanded that the state take action...