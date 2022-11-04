Stocks continue upward rally on cherry-picking

KARACHI: Positive momentum continued on the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Thursday even though the benchmark opened in the red territory.

Arif Habib Ltd said the index bounced back and made an intraday high of 288.87 points while investors opted for value hunting in main-board stocks. Healthy volumes were recorded across the board, although third-tier stocks remained volume leaders.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti said stocks closed higher on a strong earnings outlook.

Surging global crude oil prices, record earnings in the banking sector, expectations for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor expansion and the yuan clearing deal helped the index close on a positive note.

As a result, the KSE-100 index settled at 42,090.71 points, up 146.12 points or 0.35 per cent from the preceding session.

The trading volume increased 41.3pc to 325.7 million shares while the traded value went up 15.1pc to $32.5m on a day-on-day basis.

Stocks contributing significantly to the traded volume included Hascol Petroleum Ltd (78.5m shares), WorldCall Telecom Ltd (33.1m shares), Ghani Global Holdings Ltd (17.5m shares), Dewan Cement Ltd (16.1m shares) and Cnergyico PK Ltd (11.8m shares).

Sectors that contributed to the index performance were technology and communication (67.9 points), exploration and production (26.4 points), commercial banking (17.7 points), cement (14.4 points) and pharmaceutical (8.7 points).

Companies registering the biggest increase in their share prices in absolute terms were Good Luck Industries Ltd (Rs51.76), Sapphire Fibres Ltd (Rs47.71), Reliance Cotton Spinning Mills Ltd (Rs41.88), Bata Pakistan Ltd (Rs27.50) and Pakistan Tobacco Company Ltd (Rs20).

Shares that declined the most in rupee terms were Nestle Pakistan Ltd (Rs120), Sapphire Textile Mills Ltd (Rs25), the Thal Industries Corporation Ltd (Rs22.46), Blessed Textiles Ltd (Rs19.88) and Otsuka Pakistan Ltd (Rs7.91).

Foreign investors remained net sellers as they offloaded shares worth $1.25m.

Published in Dawn, November 4th, 2022