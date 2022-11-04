DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 04, 2022

10m tonnes shipped from Ukraine under grain deal

AFP Published November 4, 2022 Updated November 4, 2022 09:38am

UNITED NATIONS: Ten million tonnes of grains and foodstuffs have left Ukraine in the past three months, the UN chief said on Thursday, calling for the renewal of a deal vital to “reducing the risk of hunger” worldwide.

The landmark announcement comes just days after the Black Sea grain deal, which was put in place over the summer to ease the global food crisis caused by Russia’s war in Ukraine, was called into question by Moscow’s complaints over sanctions.

“The Black Sea Grain Initiative is making a difference,” United Nation chief Antonio Guterres told journalists.

“As of today, ten million metric tonnes of grain and other foodstuffs have been shipped through the Black Sea corridor. It has taken just three months to reach this milestone.”

He noted that Russia’s brief withdrawal from the deal earlier this week, which led to a further increase in global food prices, had shown the “importance” of the accord in stemming the global food crisis and “reducing the risks of hunger, poverty, and instability”.

“The initiative is working. It is our collective responsibility to keep it working smoothly,” said Guterres.

He called for concentrated efforts toward the “renewal and full implementation of the Black Sea grain initiative”. The 120-day grain deal was signed between Moscow, Kyiv, the UN, and Turkiye on July 22 in an effort to combat the global food crisis sparked by the war, which had stalled all agricultural exports from one of the world’s breadbaskets.

Even before Russia’s move to pull out of the deal on Saturday, from which it backtracked on Wednesday, uncertainty over the extension of the initiative had led to price increases of certain products.

Guterres also urged the parties to focus on “removing the remaining obstacles to the exports of Russian food and fertiliser”.

Russia has slammed its inability to export its own grain and fertiliser as part of a second agreement, due to Western sanctions.

Published in Dawn, November 4th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Tragedy averted
04 Nov, 2022

Tragedy averted

THE nation has narrowly avoided a grave tragedy thanks to sheer good luck and the quick thinking of one courageous...
Dictatorial leanings
04 Nov, 2022

Dictatorial leanings

WILL we ever learn? Having failed to counter its opponents politically, yet another government is willing to become ...
Smog season
04 Nov, 2022

Smog season

IT is that time of the year again, when a toxic blanket of smog descends upon Lahore, creating major health issues...
Missing in action
Updated 03 Nov, 2022

Missing in action

It is high time Ishaq Dar lives up to the responsibility that he lobbied and fought for.
Reviving agriculture?
03 Nov, 2022

Reviving agriculture?

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced his plan to support the country’s agriculture sector that has been...
Jirga’s demands
03 Nov, 2022

Jirga’s demands

A GRAND jirga of elders and politicians organised in Lower Dir last week, which demanded that the state take action...