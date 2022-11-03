DAWN.COM Logo

One killed, 7 injured in gunfire on PTI's convoy in Wazirabad

Dawn.com | Reuters Published November 3, 2022 Updated November 3, 2022 07:27pm

Former prime minister Imran Khan as well as several other party leaders were injured and a party worker was killed in a gun attack on the PTI chief’s container as his convoy reached Wazirabad’s Allah Wala Chowk on Thursday.

The attack, characterised by the PTI as “targeted”, triggered widespread condemnation from across the political divide.

The Punjab police confirmed that a party worker, who was in the city to welcome the caravan — which was there for the party’s second iteration of its “Azadi” march — was killed in the attack. Meanwhile, a suspect was also taken into custody from the site.

The injured include PTI leaders Ahmed Chattha and Chaudhry Yousuf, and party workers Omer Meyer and Rashid.

Senator Javed, who was also wounded and had blood stains on his clothes, told Geo News from the hospital: “Several of our colleagues are wounded. We heard that one of them is dead.”

“It was a clear assassination attempt. Khan was hit but he’s stable. There was a lot of bleeding,” Fawad Chaudhry told Reuters. “If the shooter had not been stopped by people there, the entire PTI leadership would have been wiped out.”

Following the incident, Imran Khan was immediately shifted to a vehicle and evacuated to a hospital — in Lahore, according to Reuters — while other injured people were taken by ambulances to the nearby Wazirabad Institute of Cardiology.

According to rescue officials and PTI, ten people were injured due to the firing, including the PTI officials. Reports also said that one child was included in the injured people.

Footage on television showed an injured Imran Khan waving to supporters after reportedly being shot and then being carried to his bulletproof pickup truck.

In separate footage broadcast on television, one alleged assailant could be seen being subdued by party supporters and subsequent photos showed him being taken away but what looked like policemen

PTI condemns the “assassination attack”

PTI’s Farrukh Habib confirmed that the party chairman was injured.

Shortly after the “assassination attempt”, PTI’s official account shared a video of Javed — who had bandages on his face and clothes were blood-stained — asking people to pray for Imran.

PTI’s Asad Umar said, “They could not stop him [Imran Khan] so, they tried to martyr him.”

PTI’s Shahbaz Gill blamed PML-N’s Rana Sana for the attack as “he was giving threats of a fatal attack for many days by saying words like ’crushing the head”.

PTI’s Shireen Mazari also reiterated the allegation of Gill while also saying, “The string pullers, the establishment will also be held responsible by the nation for this murderous attack on Imran Khan.”

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took notice of and “severely condemned” the firing incident.

He also instructed Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to seek an immediate report on the incident from the IGP and chief secretary Punjab.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto condemned the “attack” and prayed for Imran’s “swift recovery”.

PDM leaders react

PML-N’s Marriyum Aurangzeb announced that Sharif has postponed his scheduled press conference that was to be done about his recent China visit.

PML-N’s Ahsan Iqbal said, “Thank God that Imran Khan is safe. There is no place for violence in politics”.

PPP MNA Shazia Atta Marri condemned the incident as well.

PML-N MPA Hina Pervez Butt also called for the “suspect’s arrest and immediate investigation”.

Dr. Mogambo
Nov 03, 2022 06:30pm
Wanted something like this to save the face while finishing the useless March.
Reply Recommend 0
Muneer
Nov 03, 2022 06:31pm
Sharifs Rana Sanaullah and the Neutral are responsible.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Mogambo
Nov 03, 2022 06:32pm
Own security and own Govt how come it would’ve happened without properly cooked plan.
Reply Recommend 0
Asif A Shah
Nov 03, 2022 06:36pm
Terrible! It is really bad news for the development of our democratic political process.
Reply Recommend 0
Khan47
Nov 03, 2022 06:36pm
False flag operation. Would be exposed in less than a day.
Reply Recommend 0
Danish
Nov 03, 2022 06:38pm
Where is punjab police security. Definitely someone behind this who want Ik to be eliminated from screen . Supporters must provide security and tiger forece should take security charge from punjab government.
Reply Recommend 0
Fragile State
Nov 03, 2022 06:39pm
First they removed him as PM via horse trading, then disqualified him, now this attempted murder and for what? because he is demanding a better life for suffering citizens. You can't keep a good man down.
Reply Recommend 0
Rajesh
Nov 03, 2022 06:42pm
May be planned by PTI themselves?
Reply Recommend 0
Rafik
Nov 03, 2022 06:42pm
How do we know it wasn't staged by PTI?
Reply Recommend 0
DEMAGOGUE
Nov 03, 2022 06:44pm
Ahsan Iqbal statement is correct. There’s no room for violence in politics. Every party has democratic constitutional right to take out peaceful rallies. Imran Khan rallies always consist of families, and they are always peaceful & orderly. Such drastic attacks will won’t work.
Reply Recommend 0
Syedahmed
Nov 03, 2022 06:49pm
Lawless society You except the unexpected What a shame
Reply Recommend 0
Haq
Nov 03, 2022 06:50pm
Face saving provided to imran Khan and his long march. He is shrewd.
Reply Recommend 0
Koi Loan do
Nov 03, 2022 06:50pm
Looks completely staged
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Nov 03, 2022 06:52pm
@Rafik , You know nothing!
Reply Recommend 0
vin
Nov 03, 2022 06:53pm
@DEMAGOGUE, They always worked and so do this time.
Reply Recommend 0
Qbmx
Nov 03, 2022 06:54pm
LBW
Reply Recommend 0
J
Nov 03, 2022 06:55pm
Shahabaz is a true democratic leader, he even canceled his press conference in China. Wishing speedy recovery to IK niazi.
Reply Recommend 0
Bilal
Nov 03, 2022 06:55pm
@Rajesh , Are you for real????? Nice blaming the victim. You guys are beyond hope.
Reply Recommend 0
2 shooters or 1
Nov 03, 2022 06:55pm
But mariam aurangzeb is right. PTI should be careful when making statements as some PTI supporters may want to take revenge in the heat of the moment as their leader has been almost massacred
Reply Recommend 0
2 shooters or 1
Nov 03, 2022 06:56pm
PDM had 4 marches during pandemic. No one fired at them. PDM supporters should bear this and future in mind
Reply Recommend 0
Tariq
Nov 03, 2022 06:58pm
According to the media reports, people heard a gun burst and then a single shot. Were there more than one shooter? Who was that one?
Reply Recommend 0
BK
Nov 03, 2022 06:59pm
@Rajesh , Well, our recent history includes assassination of BB, so it doesn't take a genius to realize how fragile the security situation is during protests...as far as your claim of a self assassination attempt on, pls do remember IK in not any other politician of Pak who does not have morals and is corrupt to the core! As somebody who believes in him and his movement there is nothing that can convince me that it was self-planned.
Reply Recommend 0
Pindi Kulfi
Nov 03, 2022 07:02pm
Original attacker with automatic weapon escaped. The distraction attacker got caught apparently. Definitely a planned assassination.
Reply Recommend 0
Kris
Nov 03, 2022 07:03pm
If you thought anything is going to change in November, think again. Anarchy is always an excuse for a coup.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdul
Nov 03, 2022 07:03pm
@Dr. Mogambo , the shooter has been arrested.
Reply Recommend 0
nouman
Nov 03, 2022 07:06pm
We all know those behind this. We will not forget this
Reply Recommend 0
AA
Nov 03, 2022 07:06pm
There is only right and wrong now.
Reply Recommend 0
nouman
Nov 03, 2022 07:06pm
@Dr. Mogambo , Have some shame
Reply Recommend 0
nouman
Nov 03, 2022 07:06pm
@Dr. Mogambo , Maybe if you use your brain you would see that here are tens of thousands of people around
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Akram
Nov 03, 2022 07:07pm
While this is highly condemnable act but this is a Pakistan of Imran Khan's own making. He has created so much hatred and divisions that nobody tolerates opposing views anymore. You cannot explain this away as a conspiracy. There is a huge, real hatred on both sides which has started to get out of control now.
Reply Recommend 0
2 shooters or 1?
Nov 03, 2022 07:08pm
@Abdul, a shooter has been arrested. The fall guy has been arrested a burst of bullets can be heard suggesting an ak47 but the caught culprit had a pistol? Was the caught guy a diversion for the real assassin to run away
Reply Recommend 0
Tariq
Nov 03, 2022 07:09pm
According to the media reports, people heard a automatic weapon's burst and then a single shot. Were there more than one shooter? Who was that one?
Reply Recommend 0
2 shooters or 1?
Nov 03, 2022 07:10pm
a burst of bullets can be heard suggesting an ak47 but the caught culprit had a pistol? Was the caught guy a diversion for the real assassin to run away
Reply Recommend 0
Talat Mahmood
Nov 03, 2022 07:10pm
@Dr. Mogambo , shame on you
Reply Recommend 0
expat_uae
Nov 03, 2022 07:11pm
@Muneer, not true PTI staged it themselves, why they took him to Shaukat Khanum if he was bleeding from 3 bullets he would be in a local hospital
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Akram
Nov 03, 2022 07:13pm
@BK, IK definitely does not have morals and he is definitely corrupt to the core, as are people around him. Only his fanclub believes he is flawless. The rest of the country has seen his reality.
Reply Recommend 0
Kaka
Nov 03, 2022 07:14pm
Has all the hallmarks of a false flag attack the irony is all the PTI hierarchy apparently got superficial injuries.
Reply Recommend 0
ENGR Hamid Shafiq
Nov 03, 2022 07:14pm
@Dr. Mogambo , agreed
Reply Recommend 0
UncutTruth
Nov 03, 2022 07:15pm
Only one person benefits from a “failed assassination attempt”. Just saying
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Malik
Nov 03, 2022 07:16pm
people remember this IK is a pathologic liar, he will go to any level to sustain his popularity which was going down as shown by lack of interest by public in his fake azaadi march
Reply Recommend 0
Alamgeer
Nov 03, 2022 07:17pm
Who has arrested the other shooter? Is he under someone protection?
Reply Recommend 0
Rafiq
Nov 03, 2022 07:20pm
@Rafiq Start investigation with neutrals. No PMLN No PPP No PTI
Reply Recommend 0
SHEIKH SAEED OMER
Nov 03, 2022 07:23pm
@Dr. Mogambo , JF Kennedy was assasinated when he was President of US and apparently despite fool proof security.
Reply Recommend 0
Rafiq
Nov 03, 2022 07:24pm
Who is/was providing the protection to the real shooter with automatic weapon and above all who can provide the protection to him/her?
Reply Recommend 0
Mkb
Nov 03, 2022 07:25pm
@Muneer, just keep your emotions aside and think who is benefiting from this incident. For sure, the PMLN and the establishment are not the beneficiaries.
Reply Recommend 0

