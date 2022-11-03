DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 03, 2022

Russian defence chiefs discussed nuclear use, claims NYT

Agencies Published November 3, 2022 Updated November 3, 2022 08:03am

WASHINGTON/MOSCOW: High-level Russ­ian military leaders rece­ntly discussed when and how they might use tactical nuclear wea­pons on the battlefield in Ukraine, the New York Times repor­ted on Wedn­esday citing unnamed US officials.

But White House spokesman John Kirby downplayed the development, saying that Washington did not see any signs that Russia was making preparations to use nuclear weapons.

Moscow, meanwhile, stressed that the world’s “top priority” should be to avoid a clash of nuclear powers that it stressed could lead to “catastrophic consequences”.

According to the NYT report, Russian President Vladimir Putin did not take part in the discussions, and there was no indication that the Russian military had decided to deploy the weapons, which would sharply escalate the war.

US official downplays report; Moscow says preventing military clash between nuclear states should be world’s ‘top priority’

While Mr Kirby said he did not have any comment on the details in the report, a statement sent to AFP said any comments on the use of nuclear weapons by Russia are “deeply concerning,” and said the United States takes them seriously.

At the same time, he said, the US sees “no indications that Russia is making preparations for such use.”

The US has been warning Moscow for weeks over public comments from top Russian officials that they could use nuclear weapons in Ukraine in certain cases, particularly if they felt there was a threat to Russian territorial integrity.

The most recent threat came from former Russian president and senior security council official Dmitry Medvedev.

Medvedev said on Tuesday that Ukraine’s objective to reclaim all its territories occupied by Russia, which include the Donbas region and Crimea, would be a “threat to the existence of our state.” That, Medvedev said, would be “a direct reason” to invoke nuclear deterrence.

However, on Wednesday, Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Western media was “deliberately pumping up the topic of the use of nuclear weapons.”

Moscow does “not have the slightest intention to take part in this,” he said, calling the NYT report “very irresponsible”. In September Jake Sullivan, President Joe Biden’s nati­onal security advisor, said that the United States has warned Russia at “very high levels” of “catastrophic consequences” for using nuclear arms.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell warned on October 13 that Russian forces would be “annihilated” by the West if Putin uses nuclear weapons against Ukraine.

But in response, the Russian foreign ministry said on Wednesday that Moscow was “firmly convinced that in the current difficult and turbulent situation — a consequence of irresponsible and shameless actions aimed at undermining our national security — the top priority is to prevent any military clash of nuclear powers”.

The ominous statement also called on other nuclear powers to “abandon dangerous attempts to infringe on each other’s vital interests”.

Published in Dawn, November 3rd, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Missing in action
Updated 03 Nov, 2022

Missing in action

It is high time Ishaq Dar lives up to the responsibility that he lobbied and fought for.
Reviving agriculture?
03 Nov, 2022

Reviving agriculture?

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced his plan to support the country’s agriculture sector that has been...
Jirga’s demands
03 Nov, 2022

Jirga’s demands

A GRAND jirga of elders and politicians organised in Lower Dir last week, which demanded that the state take action...
Means and ends
Updated 02 Nov, 2022

Means and ends

THERE is little at the moment that can deter Imran Khan. Martial law? Bring it on, he says. Press conferences by...
Hazardous calling
02 Nov, 2022

Hazardous calling

SHOOTING the messenger is an almost perfect crime in Pakistan, a nation consistently ranked among the most hazardous...
More lynchings
02 Nov, 2022

More lynchings

A SPATE of lynchings and mob attacks in Karachi last week has exposed the tense state of a society in which people...