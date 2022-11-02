DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 02, 2022

WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram suffer outage across Pakistan

Dawn.com Published November 2, 2022 Updated November 2, 2022 06:26pm

Major social media services including Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp were down for thousands of users across Pakistan on Wednesday, according to outage tracker Downdetector.

The reports shared by the website said the apps went down after 5pm, with #WhatsAppDown trending on Twitter in the country.

A number of people took to Twitter with complaints regarding connectivity and logging into accounts. However, after a while, some users reported being able to send and receive messages on WhatsApp.

Meta — the company that owns these social media applications — has yet to address the matter.

According to the tracking website, in the last 24 hours, Instagram users in India and UAE have also faced problems logging into their accounts.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage may have affected a larger number of users.

Last week, WhatsApp was down for two hours in a global outage. WaBetaInfo, an online platform that tracks updates to WhatsApp, said the outage was caused due to server issues.

Similarly, on Monday, people using Instagram faced problems logging into their accounts and accessing the social media application.

Instagram Comms, the app’s PR agency, later said on Twitter that a “bug was causing people in different parts of the world to have issues accessing their accounts and caused a temporary change for some in number of followers”.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Means and ends
Updated 02 Nov, 2022

Means and ends

THERE is little at the moment that can deter Imran Khan. Martial law? Bring it on, he says. Press conferences by...
Hazardous calling
02 Nov, 2022

Hazardous calling

SHOOTING the messenger is an almost perfect crime in Pakistan, a nation consistently ranked among the most hazardous...
More lynchings
02 Nov, 2022

More lynchings

A SPATE of lynchings and mob attacks in Karachi last week has exposed the tense state of a society in which people...
Market uncertainty
01 Nov, 2022

Market uncertainty

FINANCE Minister Ishaq Dar spent a busy day in Karachi over the weekend, meeting senior bankers and foreign currency...
Exit strategy
Updated 01 Nov, 2022

Exit strategy

The experiments that were tried in the past should not be repeated again.
Paracha’s return
01 Nov, 2022

Paracha’s return

BUSINESSMAN Saifullah Paracha, said to be Guántanamo’s oldest prisoner, has returned to Pakistan after spending...